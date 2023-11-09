Week 10 Game Picks: Chargers or Lions?

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 10 game between the Chargers and the Lions at SoFi Stadium.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Lions
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Lions
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Lions
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Lions
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Lions
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Lions
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Lions
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Lions
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Lions
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Lions
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Lions
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Lions
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Lions
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Lions
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Lions
|Eric Moody
|ESPN
|Lions
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Lions
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Lions
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Lions
|Tyler Sullivan
|CBS Sports
|Lions
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Lions
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CBS Sports
|Lions
