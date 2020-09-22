SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to Host Vote Center 

To commemorate National Voter Registration Day, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams today announced that a Vote Center location will be established on the grounds of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The announcement was made jointly with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and the California Secretary of State's office.

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's Vote Center will be located adjacent to the stadium and open for a five-day period from Friday, October 30 – Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All LA County registered voters are eligible to vote at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's Vote Center.