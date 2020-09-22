Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to Host Vote Center 

Sep 22, 2020 at 08:59 AM
sofi1

For More Information or to Register to Vote, Visit lavote.net

To commemorate National Voter Registration Day, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams today announced that a Vote Center location will be established on the grounds of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The announcement was made jointly with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and the California Secretary of State's office.

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's Vote Center will be located adjacent to the stadium and open for a five-day period from Friday, October 30 – Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All LA County registered voters are eligible to vote at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's Vote Center.

"This is a touchdown for democracy! Partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles Rams to host a vote center in such a large, visible location demonstrates the spirit of community and a shared commitment to make sure all voters have access to cast a ballot in 2020," said Dean C. Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Los Angeles County.

Untitled-1

Bolt Up and Vote!

Here's everything you need to know to help prepare you to cast your ballot.

Learn More

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 19. For more information or to register, visit www.lavote.net.

"We are proud to work with the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to turn SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park into a Vote Center," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Our goal is to help expand polling access for our local community and the greater Los Angeles region, providing Angelenos with more locations and greater ease of access to exercise their right to vote."

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park released the following guidelines for anyone wishing to vote at this Vote Center.

To access the Vote Center:

  • The address is 1000 S. Prairie Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301
  • Voters will enter off Prairie and Arbor Vitae and make a right onto District Drive
  • Parking is available in Lot N, with ADA parking in Lot adjacent to construction trailers
  • The Vote Center will be in the NFL Trailer

SoFi Stadium's Vote Center will follow State and County public health and safety guidelines:

  • All election workers at the Vote Center will wear facial coverings, gloves, and wipe down surfaces and devices on a regular basis
  • Voting stations will be wiped down after each voter
  • Voters who vote in-person will be required to wear a facial covering, and if needed, facial coverings and gloves will be provided
  • Vote Center will practice social distancing
  • Vote Center will be cleaned and sanitized nightly
  • LA County residents who are not registered to vote, can go to the Vote Center to register to vote and cast a ballot via a conditional voter registration

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.

200920_SoFiBest_005
1 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_006
2 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_003
3 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_001
4 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_004
5 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_002
6 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_009
7 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_007
8 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_011
9 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_010
10 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_008
11 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_012
12 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_013
13 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_014
14 / 24
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_017
15 / 24
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_015
16 / 24
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_016
17 / 24
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_KCvsLAC_Marketing_AP_197
18 / 24
200920_SoFiBest_019
19 / 24
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_020
20 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_021
21 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_018
22 / 24
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_022
23 / 24
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200920_SoFiBest_023
24 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Tyrod Taylor Update
news

Tyrod Taylor Update

An update on QB Tyrod Taylor following Chiefs-Chargers.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Open New SoFi Stadium Home Against Division-Rival Kansas City Chiefs 

Chargers will bring SoFi Stadium experience into fans homes with numerous virtual activations to keep them connected to all the action.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate RB Darius Bradwell

Over four seasons at Tulane, Bradwell ran for 2,062 yards and 17 touchdowns on 289 attempts (5.2 avg.).
GameOn Technology and Los Angeles Chargers Unite for Groundbreaking New Project
news

GameOn Technology and Los Angeles Chargers Unite for Groundbreaking New Project

New for the 2020 NFL season, GameOn brings Chargers fans even closer to the action
Casey Hayward Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week 
news

Casey Hayward Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week 

Hayward, voted a captain for the first time in his career, led by example on Sunday, finishing with 12 tackles and a pair of passes defensed.
Los Angeles Chargers Promote Asmar Bilal to Active Roster; Place Drue Tranquill on Injured Reserve
news

Los Angeles Chargers Promote Asmar Bilal to Active Roster; Place Drue Tranquill on Injured Reserve

Bilal spent the offseason and training camp with the Bolts after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Ryan Groy and Gabe Nabers
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Ryan Groy and Gabe Nabers

Google and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Sign Multi-Year Partnership to Power Digital Innovation and Personalized Fan Experiences with the Cloud
news

Google and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Sign Multi-Year Partnership to Power Digital Innovation and Personalized Fan Experiences with the Cloud

Google Cloud is named exclusive cloud partner, providing core technologies for Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and new SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles Chargers gather as a team for the franchise’s first event at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Inglewood, CA. The scheduled Blue & White scrimmage was canceled to discuss ongoing social justice issues within our country in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
news

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams Host Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Ahead of Inaugural Event

The ribbon-cutting ceremony not only kicks off SoFi Stadium's first year, but also celebrates the hard work of the many thousands of people that brought this venue to life from the time it first broke ground in November 2016.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
news

Practice Squad Announced

We added 15 players to our practice squad. 
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
news

We've Trimmed Our Roster to 53

We've released 26 players and placed safety Derwin James Jr. on injured reserve.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
A tour of Sofi Stadium with iHeart Media on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Inglewood, CA
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising