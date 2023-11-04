Tuipulotu Makes CBS Sports' Midseason All-Rookie Team

To say Chargers second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu has stood out early in his rookie season would be an understatement.

Tuipulotu has been a big piece of the Chargers defense through the first half of the year, stepping up in a big way when injuries have hit the group at various points of the year.

The rookie has put up 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits in seven regular-season games and has Pro Football Focus' second-highest defense grade (69.1) among rookie edge rushers with at least 100 total snaps.

His impact on the team has been big in his first season, but he's also earned himself a name on the national stage as well, being praised by CBS Sports in their NFL Midseason All-Rookie Team.

Tuipulotu was one of two edge rushers on Chris Trapsso's recent list ahead of the midway point of the year, pointing to the rookie's ability to do it all along the Bolts defensive line.

Trapasso wrote: