Tuli Tuipulotu Honored on The Athletic's Early All-Rookie Team 

But it's not like Tuipulotu's success early on has only been rushing the passer.

The rookie has excelled in the run, showing the knack for getting to the ballcarrier on the edges.

Through four games, Tuipulotu leads all rookie edge rushers in run stops with nine, according to Pro Football Focus. He also has the highest grade among rookies in that department with a 74.6 run-stopping grade.

One of Tuipulotu's best all-around performances in the early part of the season came in Week 3 against the Vikings, where he generated 10 quarterback pressures (a 27-percent pressure rate), good for the second-most pressures by a rookie in a single game in the Next Gen Stats era.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley praised the rookie outside linebacker following that performance, as he believes Tuipulotu has shown flashes since he joined the building and will only get better.

"Is he ahead of schedule? I think he's on schedule. I think he's right on schedule," Staley said on the Monday after Tuipulotu's Week 3 performance. "This guy, we had a strong feeling about this guy in the springtime. That was without pads. When we got him in pads, I think in training camp… I think they would tell you that you knew he was going to be a factor."