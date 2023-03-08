Tom Telesco on Chargers 2023 Free Agency & Draft Process 

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine came and went, and with the 2023 New League Year set to begin March 15, the next few weeks will see a lot of action around the NFL.
From now until May, the Bolts will go through their free agency and draft process as they gear up and prepare the roster for the 2023 season.
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco sat down with Chargers Team Report Hayley Elwood at the Combine last week to talk about the timeline of the offseason from here until after the draft.
Telesco said that roster movement is likely within the coming weeks.
"Probably mid-to-late March, you'll probably see a little bit of movement," Telesco said. "It's funny in the draft process, this is the end for us, at the beginning. But as far as building the team next year, this is the planning stage where we're really talking about our own players, our own free agents, how we're bringing them back, and then any outside free agents and then the draft.
"So, it's all this planning period," Telesco added. "As far as actual movement, you're looking at like mid-to-late March."
And and all roster moves are official after the New League Year begins. Ans as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the focus will soon shift more towards that.
Still, moves made after the draft can have just as big of an impact on the turnout of a season. Last year, the signings of Kyle Van Noy, Morgan Fox and Bryce Callahan after the draft proved to be crucial later in the calendar year.
"Obviously the draft isn't until later in April. And even after the draft, last year we signed Kyle Van Noy after the draft, which was a huge signing for us," Telesco said. "Really it never ends, kind of always keep our eye on it, and build all the way through until we get to training camp."
As for what to expect in the upcoming draft, Telesco sees a lot of talent in all seven rounds — something that he's looking forward to. There's not one specific position that stands out to him, as he believes that there are a lot of good players all throughout.
"I know people try and break down the draft and look at this position strong, this one's weak, I think most people kind of attribute that where the first round is going to go," Telesco said. "We're looking at more the whole draft from the first round to the seventh round.
"I think it's a really good draft, which is great because a lot of kids went back to school this year which is good to see. We like to see kids go back and finish their degrees," Telesco added. "But all that being said, I've seen a lot of talent in the draft. I was just watching some Senior Bowl tape, they had a lot of good players so, I'm looking forward to it."
