Tom Telesco on Chargers 2023 Free Agency & Draft Process 

And and all roster moves are official after the New League Year begins. Ans as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the focus will soon shift more towards that.

Still, moves made after the draft can have just as big of an impact on the turnout of a season. Last year, the signings of Kyle Van Noy, Morgan Fox and Bryce Callahan after the draft proved to be crucial later in the calendar year.

"Obviously the draft isn't until later in April. And even after the draft, last year we signed Kyle Van Noy after the draft, which was a huge signing for us," Telesco said. "Really it never ends, kind of always keep our eye on it, and build all the way through until we get to training camp."

As for what to expect in the upcoming draft, Telesco sees a lot of talent in all seven rounds — something that he's looking forward to. There's not one specific position that stands out to him, as he believes that there are a lot of good players all throughout.

"I know people try and break down the draft and look at this position strong, this one's weak, I think most people kind of attribute that where the first round is going to go," Telesco said. "We're looking at more the whole draft from the first round to the seventh round.