Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tom Telesco on Chargers 2023 Free Agency & Draft Process 

Mar 08, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Telesco Buzz 03.08

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine came and went, and with the 2023 New League Year set to begin March 15, the next few weeks will see a lot of action around the NFL.

From now until May, the Bolts will go through their free agency and draft process as they gear up and prepare the roster for the 2023 season.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco sat down with Chargers Team Report Hayley Elwood at the Combine last week to talk about the timeline of the offseason from here until after the draft.

Telesco said that roster movement is likely within the coming weeks.

"Probably mid-to-late March, you'll probably see a little bit of movement," Telesco said. "It's funny in the draft process, this is the end for us, at the beginning. But as far as building the team next year, this is the planning stage where we're really talking about our own players, our own free agents, how we're bringing them back, and then any outside free agents and then the draft.

"So, it's all this planning period," Telesco added. "As far as actual movement, you're looking at like mid-to-late March."

Top Shots 2022: Best Touchdown Celebrations

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers celebrating their time in the endzone during the 2022 season

230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_001
1 / 67
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_002
2 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_003
3 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_004
4 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_005
5 / 67
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_006
6 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_007
7 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_008
8 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_009
9 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_010
10 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_011
11 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_012
12 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_013
13 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_014
14 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_015
15 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_016
16 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_017
17 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_018
18 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_019
19 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_020
20 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_021
21 / 67
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_022
22 / 67
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_023
23 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_024
24 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_025
25 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_026
26 / 67
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_027
27 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_028
28 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_029
29 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_030
30 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_031
31 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_032
32 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_033
33 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_034
34 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_035
35 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_036
36 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_037
37 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_038
38 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_039
39 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_040
40 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_041
41 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_042
42 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_043
43 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_044
44 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_045
45 / 67
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_046
46 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_047
47 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_048
48 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_049
49 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_050
50 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_051
51 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_052
52 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_053
53 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_054
54 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_055
55 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_056
56 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_057
57 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_058
58 / 67
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_059
59 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_060
60 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_061
61 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_062
62 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_063
63 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_064
64 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_065
65 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_066
66 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230217_TopShotsTDcelly_Gallery_067
67 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And and all roster moves are official after the New League Year begins. Ans as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the focus will soon shift more towards that.

Still, moves made after the draft can have just as big of an impact on the turnout of a season. Last year, the signings of Kyle Van Noy, Morgan Fox and Bryce Callahan after the draft proved to be crucial later in the calendar year.

"Obviously the draft isn't until later in April. And even after the draft, last year we signed Kyle Van Noy after the draft, which was a huge signing for us," Telesco said. "Really it never ends, kind of always keep our eye on it, and build all the way through until we get to training camp."

As for what to expect in the upcoming draft, Telesco sees a lot of talent in all seven rounds — something that he's looking forward to. There's not one specific position that stands out to him, as he believes that there are a lot of good players all throughout.

"I know people try and break down the draft and look at this position strong, this one's weak, I think most people kind of attribute that where the first round is going to go," Telesco said. "We're looking at more the whole draft from the first round to the seventh round.

"I think it's a really good draft, which is great because a lot of kids went back to school this year which is good to see. We like to see kids go back and finish their degrees," Telesco added. "But all that being said, I've seen a lot of talent in the draft. I was just watching some Senior Bowl tape, they had a lot of good players so, I'm looking forward to it."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

NFL Analysts Expect Kellen Moore to Revamp Chargers Offense

"I think he's going to be able to stress defenses in a way that we haven't really seen with the Chargers."

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Staley Values 1st Impressions, Momentum at 2023 Combine

The Bolts head coach sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss what he gets out of the week and how he's impacted by player interviews

news

NFL Pundits Praise Ansley Move to DC

Chargers.com caught up with NFL analysts in Indianapolis to talk about new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

news

James, Linsley Among PFF's Top 101 Players of 2022

Sam Monson, a writer for Pro Football Focus, slotted the Pro-Bowl safety at No. 65 and the veteran center at No. 95 on his annual list

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

PFF Tabs Michael Davis as Bolts Most Improved Player in 2022

The veteran corner saw the biggest jump in performance this past season as he recorded 10-plus passes defensed for the third consecutive season.

news

Justin Herbert Talks 2022 Season, Early Talks with Kellen Moore on "Up & Adams"

The Bolts quarterback joined Kay Adams' show earlier this week to recap the season and look at what lies ahead in 2023

news

Early Power Rankings: Where are the Bolts in 2023?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked in their early power rankings for 2023.

news

Conor Orr Predicts Bolts to be AFC's Top Seed in 2023

The Sports Illustrated writer offered an early bold projection that big things are on the horizon for the Chargers in the upcoming season

news

Austin Ekeler Lands at No. 2 in NFL.com's RB Rankings

Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew slotted the Bolts playmaker second in his rankings among all running backs with at least one start in 2022

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising