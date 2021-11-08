Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 6

The sixth episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered last Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 6:
"Build a team in the trenches"
Retooling the offensive line was a focal point for the Chargers heading into 2021.
Here's the behind the scenes story as to how and why the team added new pieces to "make bigger gains" on that unit.
The Linsley effect
Much was made about the signing the Bolts made at center during free agency with Corey Linsley.
Hear from experts as to why this acquisition was so key with what No. 63 brings to the Bolts and how he's helped Justin Herbert.
Meet the Slaters
We've gotten to know Rashawn Slater over the course of this season so far, but this episode gives us a peek at the Slater family.
Later, we see the impact the rookie has made on the field, including how he set the tone Week 1 vs. Washington.
Episode 7 of All In airs Friday, November 19.
