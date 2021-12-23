Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 9

The ninth episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered this past Wednesday.
Here are three major moments from episode 9:
Sunday to Thursday
Every team each season has the Sunday to Thursday game swing and Week 15 was the Chargers' time for that.
This episode breaks down the day-by-day turnaround to give you a look at what that's like from the organization's perspective.
"Lotta stickers"
There's a lot that goes into preparing for a game on a short week, but something you may not think about is the quick turnaround the equipment staff has to do.
From changing helmet stickers from royal to powder, to properly prepping the footballs, you'll get the inside scoop from the staff.
'Ride for each other'
This episode culminates in the TNF matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs.
View never-before-seen field-level footage and also, hear from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as he was mic'd up.
Episode 10 of All In airs Friday, December 31.
