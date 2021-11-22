Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 7

The seventh episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered last Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 7:
Back to the lab
They say practice makes perfect, so learn how the days between Sundays helped the Bolts become tougher from the loss vs. New England to the win in Philadelphia.
Behind the Bolts' win over the Birds
The Chargers offense got in a rhythm in Philadelphia, so hear from those who covered the game and saw how the Bolts "got right" - especially on that final drive to set up the game-winning field goal.
November has come
Head coach Brandon Staley has said all season, you want to be playing your best football at the end.
Now past the halfway point, check out the emphasis the team has put on staying together on and off the field to play meaningful football in the winter.
Episode 8 of All In airs Friday, December 3.
