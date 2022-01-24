Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 10

The tenth episode, and season finale, of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered this past Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 10:
"This is just insane!"
NBC Sports' Al Michaels couldn't have put it better as that was his reaction to the game-tying touchdown from Justin Herbert to send Week 18's game against the Las Vegas Raiders to overtime.
This episode shows highlights from that game mixed with head coach Brandon Staley's final team meeting.
A look back to look ahead
We revisit Staley's first few months as the Chargers head coach and see how he and his team grew in their first year together.
We also get a look back at how the 2021 Chargers were created and revisit some of the team's top highlights from the season.
"All endings are beginnings"
2021 may be over, but hear players and Staley himself describe where they see this team going in 2022.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.