Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why The Ringer Believes the Chargers Will Have an Elite Offense in 2023

Sep 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 08.30

All eyes will be on the Chargers offense when the regular season kicks off in nine days.

In addition to having one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Bolts offense boasts premier skill players up and down the roster. They also got a boost in the draft with the first-round selection of wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who adds another element to the group.

But perhaps the biggest cause for excitement comes from new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, who The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia believes could help vault the Bolts into one of the top offenses in the league.

Kapadia ranked every team's offense heading into the regular season based off his projections, and the Chargers came in at No. 6 overall. With Justin Herbert, Moore and the return of some key contributors, Kapadia laid out the shape of the team's roster.

Kapadia wrote:

Moore will be tasked with creating more downfield opportunities in the passing game… From a personnel standpoint, the Chargers are mostly running it back, and they should get a boost from the return of left tackle Rashawn Slater after he was limited to three games due to an injury last season. With Slater back, the Chargers will go into the season with what looks like a top-10 offensive line. Herbert has plenty to work with: Rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston joins a group that includes wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, along with versatile running back Austin Ekeler.

Photos: Best of Justin Herbert During Training Camp 

Take a look at some of the best shots of Justin Herbert during the 2023 Chargers Training Camp.

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday August 1, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday August 1, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday August 1, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday August 1, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday August 2, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Emma Doherty/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Emma Doherty/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 60

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Moore's proven track record in his previous four seasons in Dallas speaks for itself, ranking highly in a bevy of offensive categories. And through training camp, the signs of improvement on the ground and through the air were evident.

After the Chargers offense finished 2022 ranked No. 19 in DVOA, Kapadia is high on the Bolts offense this season if Moore and Herbert can be a dynamic pairing.

Kapadia wrote:

Moore spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Cowboys. If we isolate the plays where Dak Prescott was on the field, Dallas performed like the second-best offense in the NFL in terms of EPA per play during that span, so Moore has directed efficient offenses before. And Herbert has quarterbacked efficient offenses—the Chargers were fourth in offensive DVOA in 2021. Herbert has a capable coordinator, offensive line, and supporting cast. The pieces are in place for the Chargers to rebound.

To read Kapadia's full list, click here.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

How Many Chargers Made ESPN's Top 100 Players List?

A panel of ESPN experts predicted the top 100 NFL players of 2023, with a handful of Bolts making the list
news

How Tough is the Bolts Opposing QB Schedule in 2023?

The Athletic's Mike Sando looked at each team's schedule of opposing quarterbacks, with the Chargers coming in 5th on the list
news

Where are the Chargers in Preseason Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts ranked the Chargers ahead of the regular season
news

What's the Chargers Ceiling Entering the 2023 Season?

ESPN's Football Power Index broke down the Bolts ceiling entering the new season and one X-factor that can shape it
news

SoFi Stadium Ranked Among NFL's Top Venues by The Athletic 

The Bolts home stadium garnered multiple first-place votes and received high praise from around the league in these stadium rankings
news

Herbert Lands as No. 1 QB in The Athletic's 25 and Under List

The Chargers quarterback was the highest ranked quarterback in Mike Jones' list
news

CJ Okoye Named Rich Eisen's No. 1 Preseason Standout Performer

The Chargers defensive lineman notched a sack in his first ever organized football game
news

Why Kellen Moore Will be the No. 1 Most Impactful Coordinator in 2023

Bleacher Report recently tabbed Moore as the coordinator with a new team who will make the biggest impact in 2023
news

Ekeler, James Reach Highest Rankings Yet on NFL's Top 100 List

The pair of Chargers teammates finished inside the Top 30 as both appear on the list for the second consecutive season
news

Where Does the Bolts O-Line Rank Around the NFL?

The Chargers offensive line was placed in the second tier of The 33rd Team's rankings but has the potential to move up this season
news

Herbert, Mack Ranked in 30s on NFL Top 100 List

The Bolts star quarterback came in at No. 32 while the veteran outside linebacker was ranked 38th by his peers across the league

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
Latest News
Advertising