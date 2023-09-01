Why The Ringer Believes the Chargers Will Have an Elite Offense in 2023

All eyes will be on the Chargers offense when the regular season kicks off in nine days.

In addition to having one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Bolts offense boasts premier skill players up and down the roster. They also got a boost in the draft with the first-round selection of wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who adds another element to the group.

But perhaps the biggest cause for excitement comes from new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, who The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia believes could help vault the Bolts into one of the top offenses in the league.

Kapadia ranked every team's offense heading into the regular season based off his projections, and the Chargers came in at No. 6 overall. With Justin Herbert, Moore and the return of some key contributors, Kapadia laid out the shape of the team's roster.

