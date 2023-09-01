Why The Ringer Believes the Chargers Will Have an Elite Offense in 2023

All eyes will be on the Chargers offense when the regular season kicks off in nine days.
In addition to having one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Bolts offense boasts premier skill players up and down the roster. They also got a boost in the draft with the first-round selection of wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who adds another element to the group.
But perhaps the biggest cause for excitement comes from new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, who The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia believes could help vault the Bolts into one of the top offenses in the league.
Kapadia ranked every team's offense heading into the regular season based off his projections, and the Chargers came in at No. 6 overall. With Justin Herbert, Moore and the return of some key contributors, Kapadia laid out the shape of the team's roster.
Kapadia wrote:
Moore will be tasked with creating more downfield opportunities in the passing game… From a personnel standpoint, the Chargers are mostly running it back, and they should get a boost from the return of left tackle Rashawn Slater after he was limited to three games due to an injury last season. With Slater back, the Chargers will go into the season with what looks like a top-10 offensive line. Herbert has plenty to work with: Rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston joins a group that includes wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, along with versatile running back Austin Ekeler.
Moore's proven track record in his previous four seasons in Dallas speaks for itself, ranking highly in a bevy of offensive categories. And through training camp, the signs of improvement on the ground and through the air were evident.
After the Chargers offense finished 2022 ranked No. 19 in DVOA, Kapadia is high on the Bolts offense this season if Moore and Herbert can be a dynamic pairing.
Kapadia wrote:
Moore spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Cowboys. If we isolate the plays where Dak Prescott was on the field, Dallas performed like the second-best offense in the NFL in terms of EPA per play during that span, so Moore has directed efficient offenses before. And Herbert has quarterbacked efficient offenses—the Chargers were fourth in offensive DVOA in 2021. Herbert has a capable coordinator, offensive line, and supporting cast. The pieces are in place for the Chargers to rebound.
