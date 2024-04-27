5 Things to Know About New Chargers DB Tarheeb Still

The Chargers added some secondary depth with the selection of Tarheeb Still in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) on Saturday.
Here are five things to know about the Maryland defensive back:
1. Four-year starter
The Bolts' addition of Still gives them a steady piece from the Terrapins defense over the last couple of years.
Since joining Maryland in 2020, Still appeared in 39 career games (with 37 starts) over four seasons.
Still recorded 165 total tackles (124 solo) to go along with six interceptions, 28 passes defensed and nine tackles for loss in his college career.
Now he adds to the depth in the Chargers secondary with plenty of game experience.
2. Ballhawk in 2023
Still made sure to end his Maryland career on a high note.
A 2023 Second-Team All-Big Ten selection, Still started in all 10 games he played in and had a monster year as a ballhawk.
He picked off five passes in 2023, tying him for sixth-most in the nation.
Still was also one of only three FBS players to have two games with two interceptions, notching multiple picks in wins over Virginia and Nebraska.
He finished fourth on the team with 45 tackles and also added two tackles for loss and two pass break-ups to his stat line.
And for as much as he was able to be disruptive in the pass game he was equally in the run game, ranking ninth in Pro Football Focus' run defense grade (88.4) among cornerbacks with at least 500 snaps.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 137 in the Fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Defensive Back, Tarheeb Still from The University of Maryland.
3. Freshman standout
Even in a shortened season, Still earned a starting role during the 2020 season.
He would start all four games and lead the country with two pass breakups a game in addition to 20 total tackles (18 solo).
Still was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic and an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection after the season as he got valuable experience in his first year.
4. Versatile in the secondary
With Still, the Bolts are getting some versatility added to the room.
Although he played primarily as an outside corner during his last season, Still has logged major snaps at other positions during his time at Maryland as well.
In 2022, the cornerback logged 364 snaps in the slot in addition to 215 on the outside, according to PFF.
And it was much more of the same during his sophomore season in 2021, where he played in the slot for 403 plays plus 341 on the outside.
5. Multi-sport athlete
Still was a top-20 prospect in the state of New Jersey coming out of Timber Creek Regional High School.
A three-star prospect, he did it all as a star wide receiver and defensive back in addition to lettering in basketball and track.
He recorded 124 receptions for 2,533 yards and 17 touchdowns over high school career and holds South Jersey record for single season receiving yards with 1,541 in his senior season.