5 Things to Know About New Chargers DB Tarheeb Still

The Chargers added some secondary depth with the selection of Tarheeb Still in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about the Maryland defensive back:

1. Four-year starter

The Bolts' addition of Still gives them a steady piece from the Terrapins defense over the last couple of years.

Since joining Maryland in 2020, Still appeared in 39 career games (with 37 starts) over four seasons.

Still recorded 165 total tackles (124 solo) to go along with six interceptions, 28 passes defensed and nine tackles for loss in his college career.

Now he adds to the depth in the Chargers secondary with plenty of game experience.

2. Ballhawk in 2023

Still made sure to end his Maryland career on a high note.

A 2023 Second-Team All-Big Ten selection, Still started in all 10 games he played in and had a monster year as a ballhawk.

He picked off five passes in 2023, tying him for sixth-most in the nation.

Still was also one of only three FBS players to have two games with two interceptions, notching multiple picks in wins over Virginia and Nebraska.

He finished fourth on the team with 45 tackles and also added two tackles for loss and two pass break-ups to his stat line.