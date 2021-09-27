Snap Counts: Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Matt Feiler
|66 (100%)
|4 (17%)
|Oday Aboushi
|66 (100%)
|4 (17%)
|Rashawn Slater
|66 (100%)
|4 (17%)
|Storm Norton
|66 (100%)
|4 (17%)
|Justin Herbert
|66 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|66 (100%)
|Keenan Allen
|55 (83%)
|Austin Ekeler
|49 (74%)
|Mike Williams
|48 (73%)
|Jared Cook
|46 (70%)
|Jalen Guyton
|41 (62%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|31 (47%)
|4 (17%)
|Stephen Anderson
|14 (21%)
|9 (38%)
|Larry Rountree III
|11 (17%)
|6 (25%)
|Joshua Palmer
|10 (15%)
|8 (33%)
|Gabe Nabers
|9 (14%)
|16 (67%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|9 (14%)
|4 (17%)
|Justin Jackson
|7 (11%)
|12 (50%)
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts season Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|79 (100%)
|7 (29%)
|Nasir Adderley
|79 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Michael Davis
|79 (100%)
|Tevaughn Campbell
|73 (92%)
|6 (25%)
|Derwin James Jr.
|72 (91%)
|Joey Bosa
|55 (70%)
|Kyzir White
|55 (70%)
|Jerry Tillery
|53 (67%)
|4 (21%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|47 (59%)
|Christian Covington
|45 (57%)
|4 (17%)
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|40 (51%)
|Linval Joseph
|39 (49%)
|4 (17%)
|Drue Tranquill
|34 (43%)
|17 (71%)
|Kyler Fackrell
|32 (41%)
|7 (29%)
|Alohi Gillman
|27 (34%)
|20 (83%)
|Chris Rumph II
|24 (30%)
|15 (62%)
|Joe Gaziano
|14 (18%)
|4 (17%)
|Eric Banks
|12 (15%)
|4 (21%)
|Kemon Hall
|5 (6%)
|16 (67%)
|Mark Webb
|4 (5%)
|12 (50%)
|Trey Marshall
|1 (1%)
|11 (46%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nick Niemann
|20 (83%)
|Tristan Vizcaino
|10 (42%)
|Ty Long
|8 (33%)
|Matt Overton
|8 (33%)
|Michael Schofield III
|4 (17%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|4 (17%)
|Emeke Egbule
|4 (17%)
|KJ Hill Jr.
|1 (4%)
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.