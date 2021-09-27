Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 27, 2021 at 09:53 AM
View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Matt Feiler 66 (100%) 4 (17%)
Oday Aboushi 66 (100%) 4 (17%)
Rashawn Slater 66 (100%) 4 (17%)
Storm Norton 66 (100%) 4 (17%)
Justin Herbert 66 (100%)
Corey Linsley 66 (100%)
Keenan Allen 55 (83%)
Austin Ekeler 49 (74%)
Mike Williams 48 (73%)
Jared Cook 46 (70%)
Jalen Guyton 41 (62%)
Donald Parham Jr. 31 (47%) 4 (17%)
Stephen Anderson 14 (21%) 9 (38%)
Larry Rountree III 11 (17%) 6 (25%)
Joshua Palmer 10 (15%) 8 (33%)
Gabe Nabers 9 (14%) 16 (67%)
Trey Pipkins III 9 (14%) 4 (17%)
Justin Jackson 7 (11%) 12 (50%)

Table inside Article
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Asante Samuel Jr. 79 (100%) 7 (29%)
Nasir Adderley 79 (100%) 3 (12%)
Michael Davis 79 (100%)
Tevaughn Campbell 73 (92%) 6 (25%)
Derwin James Jr. 72 (91%)
Joey Bosa 55 (70%)
Kyzir White 55 (70%)
Jerry Tillery 53 (67%) 4 (21%)
Uchenna Nwosu 47 (59%)
Christian Covington 45 (57%) 4 (17%)
Kenneth Murray Jr. 40 (51%)
Linval Joseph 39 (49%) 4 (17%)
Drue Tranquill 34 (43%) 17 (71%)
Kyler Fackrell 32 (41%) 7 (29%)
Alohi Gillman 27 (34%) 20 (83%)
Chris Rumph II 24 (30%) 15 (62%)
Joe Gaziano 14 (18%) 4 (17%)
Eric Banks 12 (15%) 4 (21%)
Kemon Hall 5 (6%) 16 (67%)
Mark Webb 4 (5%) 12 (50%)
Trey Marshall 1 (1%) 11 (46%)
Player Special Teams Snaps
Nick Niemann 20 (83%)
Tristan Vizcaino 10 (42%)
Ty Long 8 (33%)
Matt Overton 8 (33%)
Michael Schofield III 4 (17%)
Scott Quessenberry 4 (17%)
Emeke Egbule 4 (17%)
KJ Hill Jr. 1 (4%)

