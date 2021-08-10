The Athletic's Robert Mays Talks "Brains" on the Bolts

Back in June, Robert Mays of The Athletic interviewed Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on “The Athletic Football Show” where the pair talked about the bond between a head coach and quarterback as well as Staley's influence of being a former QB turned defensive coach.

Well this week, Mays has seen that all first-hand as he attended the team's last couple training camp practices.

"It seems like the vibe is very good," Mays said. "I'm really interested in the brains in this room and in the building. I've gotten to chat with Brandon over the last couple years, and even chatting with [defensive coordinator] Renaldo [Hill] just a little bit, the ways that they see things and where they want to go, it just feels like such a cool environment for people who are interested in football. I think that's really good for young players."

According to Mays, the overarching theme with both sides of the ball on this Chargers team concerns nuance. For the defense, we've heard all camp long about it being multiple with certain players being deployed in a number of ways.

Mays, saw it, too.