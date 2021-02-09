Remembering Marty Schottenheimer

"Coach Schottenheimer is a true football general. He cared for his teams and his players as if they were his own family. When I got the opportunity to join the Chargers, coming to San Diego wasn't just about joining LT and Drew Brees, it was about being able to play for Coach Schottenheimer. He set the bar high and challenged me to always be my very best. Never letting any of us settle for less than he knew we were capable of. He was a tremendous coach and is an even better man. I'm forever grateful I had the opportunity to play for him." - Mike Goff