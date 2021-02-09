Remembering Marty Schottenheimer

"The first time I heard his voice was on draft night in 2004. The phone rang..."Nick, this is Coach Schottenheimer. Congratulations son, you're going to be a San Diego Charger!"
Coming in to the team as a young, wild, brash kid, who thought he had it all figured out...Marty was exactly what I needed my first NFL coach to be.
As a coach, he was as direct, disciplined, and fierce as they came. Yet, at times he showed us a real tenderness and vulnerability that drew his players in. We loved him.
He may never have won a Super Bowl during his coaching career. Unfortunately, not every great coach gets to do that. But, great coaches always get the best from their teams. Marty sure did get the best out of us!
I'll never think about Marty Schottenheimer without at first thinking about his simple wisdom that I heard countless times on the practice and game field, and I still implement every day of my life...
ONE PLAY AT A TIME, MEN! ONE PLAY AT A TIME!!!