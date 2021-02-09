Chargers Mourn the Loss of Marty Schottenheimer

The Los Angeles Chargers mourn the loss of former head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who passed away Monday at the age of 77.

"Marty was a tremendous leader of men and a man of great principle - the love and admiration his former players have for him to this day speak volumes," said Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "You couldn't outwork him. You couldn't out-prepare him. And you certainly always knew exactly where you stood with him.

"I am grateful that he was our head coach for five seasons, and I am even more fortunate to have been able to call him a friend. Facing Alzheimer's disease, Marty's incredible wife, Pat, said that he'd approach the diagnosis the same way he coached, 'full throttle.' Marty was big on practicing what he preached. And over the last few years, like so many of his players before him, Marty always found a way. He was, in so many ways, the ultimate competitor.