Chargers Mourn the Loss of Marty Schottenheimer

The Los Angeles Chargers mourn the loss of former head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who passed away Monday at the age of 77.
"Marty was a tremendous leader of men and a man of great principle - the love and admiration his former players have for him to this day speak volumes," said Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "You couldn't outwork him. You couldn't out-prepare him. And you certainly always knew exactly where you stood with him.
"I am grateful that he was our head coach for five seasons, and I am even more fortunate to have been able to call him a friend. Facing Alzheimer's disease, Marty's incredible wife, Pat, said that he'd approach the diagnosis the same way he coached, 'full throttle.' Marty was big on practicing what he preached. And over the last few years, like so many of his players before him, Marty always found a way. He was, in so many ways, the ultimate competitor.
"Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to Pat, their children Kristen and Brian, and all of the Schottenheimer grandchildren Marty loved so much."
Take a look back at Marty Schottenheimer's time as the head coach of the Chargers.
From 2002-06, Schottenheimer led the franchise to a pair of division titles and an overall record of 80-47. In 2004, he was the AP Coach of the Year as the Chargers went 12-4 during the regular season.
Under Schottenheimer, the Chargers went a franchise-best 14-2 in 2006, with both losses coming by a combined six points. He coached 11 Pro Bowlers that season, including tight end Antonio Gates, quarterback Philip Rivers and Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
Schottenheimer played five seasons (1965-69) in the AFL as a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and Boston Patriots. He played his sixth and final season for the Patriots during the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
In 21 seasons as a head coach for four NFL franchises (Browns, Chiefs, Washington and Chargers), Schottenheimer had just two losing campaigns and made 13 playoff appearances. His 200 wins are the eighth-most by a head coach in NFL history.