Rashawn Slater & Nick Niemann Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Each season, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) selects players to their All-Rookie and All-AFC/NFC/NFL teams. This year, two members of the Chargers were voted on the rookie list in left tackle Rashawn Slater and linebacker Nick Niemann.
Slater's nomination adds to his standout rookie resume as he was all ready voted as a Pro Bowl starter and named an Associated Press second team All-Pro tackle. Slater played and started in 16 games for the Bolts this season, logging 100% of the snaps on offense in all 16 games. According to Pro Football Focus, the rookie tackle allowed just four sacks in 1,116 snaps played this season.
Niemann, the six-foot-three linebacker out of the University of Iowa, was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie squad as one of the five special teams players selected. Niemann played in all 17 games for the Bolts during the 2021 season, logging at least 70% of the special teams snaps in each game he appeared. Niemann also recorded a game sealing interception against the Giants in Week 14 and recorded 22 combined tackles.
Slater was also named to the PFWA All-AFC Team as one of two tackles selected. He was also one of two rookies selected to the All-AFC Team on offense. Slater is expected to appear in the 2022 Pro Bowl on February 6.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.