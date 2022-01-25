Rashawn Slater & Nick Niemann Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Each season, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) selects players to their All-Rookie and All-AFC/NFC/NFL teams. This year, two members of the Chargers were voted on the rookie list in left tackle Rashawn Slater and linebacker Nick Niemann.

Slater's nomination adds to his standout rookie resume as he was all ready voted as a Pro Bowl starter and named an Associated Press second team All-Pro tackle. Slater played and started in 16 games for the Bolts this season, logging 100% of the snaps on offense in all 16 games. According to Pro Football Focus, the rookie tackle allowed just four sacks in 1,116 snaps played this season.