'She Can Retire': Quentin Johnston's Special Message to Mom After Getting Drafted

Quentin Johnston had a special message for his mom after getting drafted.

Moments after the Chargers took him with the 21st overall pick, Johnston gathered people around at his draft party.

He then put the spotlight on his mother, Sherry.

"I just want to give a big shout out to my mom," Johnston said. "She's going to be putting her two weeks notice in today. She can retire.

"I don't want you working another day," Johnston added.

Johnston's mother is an Army veteran who served during Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield.

"I'm so proud of you," Sherry replied after the two embraced.

Johnston's father, Carl, is also an Army veteran who was in Kuwait in 1995.

Johnston spoke highly of his parents and his upbringing when he arrived at Hoag Performance Center on Friday.

"Both of my parents were in the Army. The baseline of who I am, of Quentin, is based on discipline and respect," Johnston said. "That's something that I feel like has stayed with me from the time I could talk until now, and something that I'm going to keep doing.

"There was a lot of waking up early in the morning just to do whatever — a lot of everything, being on-point. I got used to it and that's just how I move now," Johnston added.

And he made one of the best moments of his life even better by recognizing his mom for all she has done for him.

"You can get prepared for a moment so much … but you've never been there," Johnston said. "Once you're there, it's a completely different feeling.

"I wasn't expecting to have the emotions that I had but it was a great feeling," Johnston added.