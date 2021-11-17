Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium in Week 11.
MATCHUP
- The Chargers play Pittsburgh for the 32nd matchup in history, with the teams splitting the last four bouts . Each of the last four games have been decided by seven or fewer points, including the 2018 Sunday Night Football win by three points that saw the Bolts overcome a 16-point deficit in the second half.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT
LOCATION
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
WATCH ON TV
Network: NBC
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 4 (KNBC)
Play-by-play: Al Michaels
Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline: Michele Tafoya
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those nation-wide for SNF:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
- Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).
