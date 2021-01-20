Philip Rivers Announces Retirement Following 17-Year Career

One of the game's most iconic players and fierce competitors, Philip Rivers, announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday morning.
"What a tremendous career. What a special person," said Dean Spanos, Chargers owner and chairman of the board. "Philip was a true original and did it his way, and his way was a heck of a lot of fun to watch. He was the heart and soul of the Chargers organization for so many years and, as I've said before, we cannot thank Philip enough for laying it on the line each and every play with us. He will be remembered as the consummate professional, the ultimate gamer and one of the greatest Chargers – as well as one of the dadgum best quarterbacks – to ever play the game. Congratulations, Philip, on a career for the ages!"
The quarterback spent 16 seasons with the Chargers, where he holds more than 30 franchise records, and finished his career with the Colts. Throughout his 17-season career, Rivers earned eight Pro Bowl honors and finished fifth all-time in career passing touchdowns (421,) passing yards (63,440,) and completions (5,277.)
Rivers never missed a game in the NFL, a feat highlighted by his performance in the 2007 AFC Championship Game on a torn ACL, and his 240-consecutive regular season starts streak is second all-time only to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre (297.)
As much as he enjoyed competing, it was backed up by his infectious passion for the game. His signature cadence sprinkled with "shoots" and "dadgummits" was the soundtrack of Sundays for 17 seasons.
But along with football, Rivers' career is also defined by his love for his family and his faith. His next chapter will include a return to the field in a different capacity, as the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.
Rivers will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.
Take a look back at Philip Rivers' 16 seasons with the Chargers: 224 consecutive starts, 397 touchdowns, 59,000-plus yards passing, eight Pro Bowl selections and more than 30 franchise records.