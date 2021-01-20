Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Philip Rivers Announces Retirement Following 17-Year Career

Jan 20, 2021 at 12:36 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

One of the game's most iconic players and fierce competitors, Philip Rivers, announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday morning.

"What a tremendous career. What a special person," said Dean Spanos, Chargers owner and chairman of the board. "Philip was a true original and did it his way, and his way was a heck of a lot of fun to watch. He was the heart and soul of the Chargers organization for so many years and, as I've said before, we cannot thank Philip enough for laying it on the line each and every play with us. He will be remembered as the consummate professional, the ultimate gamer and one of the greatest Chargers – as well as one of the dadgum best quarterbacks – to ever play the game. Congratulations, Philip, on a career for the ages!"

The quarterback spent 16 seasons with the Chargers, where he holds more than 30 franchise records, and finished his career with the Colts. Throughout his 17-season career, Rivers earned eight Pro Bowl honors and finished fifth all-time in career passing touchdowns (421,) passing yards (63,440,) and completions (5,277.)

Rivers never missed a game in the NFL, a feat highlighted by his performance in the 2007 AFC Championship Game on a torn ACL, and his 240-consecutive regular season starts streak is second all-time only to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre (297.)

As much as he enjoyed competing, it was backed up by his infectious passion for the game. His signature cadence sprinkled with "shoots" and "dadgummits" was the soundtrack of Sundays for 17 seasons.

But along with football, Rivers' career is also defined by his love for his family and his faith. His next chapter will include a return to the field in a different capacity, as the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.

Rivers will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

Philip Rivers Through the Years

Take a look back at Philip Rivers' 16 seasons with the Chargers: 224 consecutive starts, 397 touchdowns, 59,000-plus yards passing, eight Pro Bowl selections and more than 30 franchise records.

a001-655S1219
1 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a002-_V3I0881
2 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a003-090204 SDvsSF 005
3 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a004-090204 SDvsSF 052
4 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a005-090204 SDvsSF 094
5 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a006-04-rivers-visor
6 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a007-SD vs HOU 242
7 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a008-123105_DENvsSD480
8 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a009-123105_DENvsSD629
9 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
07_SDvsAZ_MN_045
10 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
07_CHIvsSD_MN_343
11 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
07_SDvsOAK_121
12 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
07_SDvsGB_404
13 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
07_SDvsAZ_MN_247
14 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
07_CHIvsSD_MN_564
15 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
001-091409_SDvsOAK_MN_218
16 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
002-092709_MIAvsSD_MN_370
17 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
003-101909_DEVvsSD_mn_520
18 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
004-09_SDvsNYG_MN_015
19 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
005-09_SDvsNYG_MN_460
20 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a010-09_SDvsKC_MN_471
21 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
006-09_SDvsNYG_MN_479
22 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
007-09_PHIvsSD_MN_041
23 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
008-09_PHIvsSD_MN_301
24 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
009-09_PHIvsSD_MN_543
25 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
014-09_SDvsTEN_MN_398
26 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
010-09_SDvsCLE_MN_471
27 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
011-09_SDvsDAL_160
28 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
012-09_SDvsDAL_553
29 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
015-10_WSHvsSD_MN_065
30 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
140914_SEAvsSD_MN_169
31 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
140914_SEAvsSD_MN_542
32 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
013-09_CINvsSD_MN_049
33 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
016-092610_SDvsSEA_MN_458
34 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
10_WSHvsSD_MN_174
35 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
017-100310_AZvsSD_MN_144
36 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
018-101710_SDvsSTL_065
37 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
019-101710_SDvsSTL_127
38 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
020-102410_PAT_vsSD_MN_093
39 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
021-110710_SDvsHOU_MN_324
40 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
022-110710_SDvsHOU_MN_662
41 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
023-1120510_OAKvsSD_MN_575
42 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
024-121210_KCvsSD_MN_677
43 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
025-122610_SDvsCIN_MN_118
44 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
026-091811_SDvsPAT_MN_0146
45 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
027-091811_SDvsPAT_MN_0398
46 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
028-100211_MIAvsSD_MN_379
47 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
029-100911_SDvsDEN_TW_1
48 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
030-100911_SDvsDEN_MN_512
49 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
031-112711_DENvsSD_GR_142
50 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
032-120511_SDvsJAX_MN_128
51 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
033-121111_BUFvsSD_GR_092
52 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
034-121111_BUFvsSD_MN_592
53 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
035-010112_SDvsOAK_MN_556
54 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
036-130929_DALvsSD_mn_208
55 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
037-131020_SDatJAX_677
56 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
039-131212_SDatDEN_MN_676
57 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
038-131208_NYGvsSD_MN_153
58 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
040-131229_KCvsSD_MN_857
59 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
041-131229_KCvsSD_093
60 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
042-140105_SDatCIN_MN_841
61 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
141005_NYJvsSD_mn_791
62 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
151220_MIAvsSD_MN_646
63 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
151004_CLEvsSD_85350
64 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a013-161002_NOvsSD_MN_420
65 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a011-160911_SDatKC_mn_377
66 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a014-161013_DENvsSD_MN_207
67 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a012-160918_JAXvsSD_GR_108
68 / 100
Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers
a015-161013_DENvsSD_MN_703
69 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a016-161030_SDatDEN_Pre_043
70 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a017-170826_LACatLAR_MN_199
71 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a018-171008_LACatNYG_MN_216
72 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a019-170917_MIAvsLAC_MN_171
73 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a020-171019_Practice_MN_063
74 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a021-171015_LACatOAK_MN_199
75 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a022-171029_LACatNE_MN_172
76 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a023-171210_WASvsLAC_MN_241
77 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a024-180830_LACatSF_MN_101
78 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a025-180923_LACvsLAR_MN_234
79 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a026-180930_SFvsLAC_MN_073
80 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a027-180930_SFvsLAC_MN_314
81 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a028-181021_TENvsLAC_MN_602
82 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a029-181104_LACatSEA_MN_315
83 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a030-181104_LACatSEA_MN_507
84 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a031-181125_AZvsLAC_MN_210
85 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a032-181202_LACatPIT_683
86 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a033-181209_CINvsLAC_MN_252
87 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a035-190106_LACatBAL_MN_307
88 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a036-190612_Mini_Camp_207
89 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a044-191013_PITvsLAC_TN_131
90 / 100
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
a037-190908_INDvsLAC_MN_435
91 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a038-190908_INDvsLAC_MN_445
92 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a039-190908_INDvsLAC_MN_699
93 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a040-190915_LACvsDET_MN_200
94 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a041-190929_LACatMIA_MN_152
95 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a042-191224_Practice_TN_005
96 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a043-190915_LACatDET_TN-128
97 / 100
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
a046-191030_Practice_MN_035
98 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a045-191027_LACatCHI_MN_659
99 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
a047-191229_LACatKC_MN_968
100 / 100
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

