Philip Rivers Announces Retirement Following 17-Year Career

"What a tremendous career. What a special person," said Dean Spanos, Chargers owner and chairman of the board. "Philip was a true original and did it his way, and his way was a heck of a lot of fun to watch. He was the heart and soul of the Chargers organization for so many years and, as I've said before, we cannot thank Philip enough for laying it on the line each and every play with us. He will be remembered as the consummate professional, the ultimate gamer and one of the greatest Chargers – as well as one of the dadgum best quarterbacks – to ever play the game. Congratulations, Philip, on a career for the ages!"