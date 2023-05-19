Rashawn Slater Lands on PFF's Top 25 Under 25 Team

Hope you haven't forgotten about Rashawn Slater.

The Chargers star left tackle missed almost the entire 2022 season with a biceps injury but is still held in high regard around the league.

Oh yes, and he's still just 24 years old.

Pro Football Focus recently released their annual list of the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2023 NFL season, with Slater landing pretty high on it.

Slater came in at No. 8, a strong showing for someone with essentially a little more than one season under his belt.

PFF's Trevor Sikkema, who compiled the list, wrote about Slater:

Had Slater been healthy for a full season in 2022, he likely would've been even higher on this list. He finished his rookie year with an 83.6 overall grade on more than 1,000 snaps played. And he earned an 84.0 overall grade in 2022 before rupturing his bicep in Week 3. A healthy Slater should be right back at the top of blocking grades in 2023.

Slater was the second offensive tackle listed behind Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs.

Slater, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, established himself as a star by becoming the first rookie tackle to be named a Pro Bowl starter since 2012. He also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.