Pep Hamilton Named Quarterbacks Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the addition of Quarterbacks Coach Pep Hamilton to Head Coach Anthony Lynn's coaching staff for the upcoming 2020 season.

An 11-season NFL coaching veteran, Hamilton previously served on coaching staffs for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. Most recently, the former Howard University quarterback was the general manager and head coach of the XFL's DC Defenders.

Hamilton notably served as the offensive coordinator for Indianapolis from 2013-15. Over that span, the Colts won a pair of division titles and three playoff games. He coordinated an offense in 2014 that ranked No. 1 in passing offense (305.9 yards-per-game) and third in total offense (406.6). Quarterback Andrew Luck, who earned Pro Bowl nods in both 2013 and 2014, passed for career highs in yards (4,761) and touchdowns (40) during the 2014 season.