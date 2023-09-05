Where are the Chargers in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Kellen Moore is now on hand to unlock the offense, and his track record gives plenty of confidence that he will. Moore is going to find that there are much fewer eyeballs on him here than there were in Dallas, but the expectations should feel familiar. For Justin Herbert, nothing less than a real playoff run will suffice.

Is Justin Herbert ready to make an MVP run? I'm not ruling it out. The Chargers' offensive line is as strong as it has been since his arrival. Assuming good health, I would say the same thing about the wide receivers. Austin Ekeler is back, still likely motivated by his contract desires. Throw in some weapons at tight end, and everything is there for Herbert to have a monster season -- even with a wicked schedule. Last season, Herbert played through a painful rib injury and a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. That shortened some of his pass attempts and minimized the threat of him scrambling. With Herbert and the offensive line healthy, new coordinator Kellen Moore can marry his north-south run game and vertical passing game to make this one of the NFL's most dangerous units.