Where are the Chargers in Week 1 Power Rankings?

After a long offseason, the countdown to Week 1 is on.
Ahead of the regular season opener, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter the new season.
No. 6: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated
The Chargers are hot, and my trendy pick to seriously upend the AFC West.
No. 8: Mike Clay – ESPN
They have had great rosters for years but can't seem to shake the injury bug. Perhaps this is the year?
No. 9: Bo Wulf – The Athletic
Best-case scenario: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore proves to be the adult in the room Justin Herbert needed all along, and the offensive scheme finally embraces the power of his downfield passing ability after ranking a preposterous 31st in air yards per pass attempt a season ago. Last year's injuries along the offensive line prove to be a blessing in disguise, and Rashawn Slater and Zion Johnson form the best left side of an offensive line in the NFL. The defense remains about league average, but Joey Bosa and Derwin James help turn it into a turnover-forcing menace. Injuries in Kansas City open up the division to Los Angeles' taking.
No. 12: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports
Will new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore unleash the power arm of Justin Herbert even more than in years past? He'd better do so. The Chargers have the talent, but it's time for Herbert and gang to win a playoff game.
No. 10: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report
The Los Angeles Chargers have talent galore on both sides of the ball.
No. 11: David Helman – Fox Sports
Kellen Moore is now on hand to unlock the offense, and his track record gives plenty of confidence that he will. Moore is going to find that there are much fewer eyeballs on him here than there were in Dallas, but the expectations should feel familiar. For Justin Herbert, nothing less than a real playoff run will suffice.
No. 12: Eric Edholm - NFL.com
Is Justin Herbert ready to make an MVP run? I'm not ruling it out. The Chargers' offensive line is as strong as it has been since his arrival. Assuming good health, I would say the same thing about the wide receivers. Austin Ekeler is back, still likely motivated by his contract desires. Throw in some weapons at tight end, and everything is there for Herbert to have a monster season -- even with a wicked schedule. Last season, Herbert played through a painful rib injury and a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. That shortened some of his pass attempts and minimized the threat of him scrambling. With Herbert and the offensive line healthy, new coordinator Kellen Moore can marry his north-south run game and vertical passing game to make this one of the NFL's most dangerous units.
No. 14: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports
No. 15: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk
No. 16: Dalton Miller – Pro Football Network
