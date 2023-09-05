Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where are the Chargers in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Sep 05, 2023 at 10:19 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

PR Week 1

After a long offseason, the countdown to Week 1 is on.

Ahead of the regular season opener, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter the new season.

No. 6: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated

The Chargers are hot, and my trendy pick to seriously upend the AFC West.

No. 8: Mike Clay – ESPN

They have had great rosters for years but can't seem to shake the injury bug. Perhaps this is the year?

No. 9: Bo Wulf – The Athletic

Best-case scenario: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore proves to be the adult in the room Justin Herbert needed all along, and the offensive scheme finally embraces the power of his downfield passing ability after ranking a preposterous 31st in air yards per pass attempt a season ago. Last year's injuries along the offensive line prove to be a blessing in disguise, and Rashawn Slater and Zion Johnson form the best left side of an offensive line in the NFL. The defense remains about league average, but Joey Bosa and Derwin James help turn it into a turnover-forcing menace. Injuries in Kansas City open up the division to Los Angeles' taking.

Meet the 2023 Chargers 53-Man Roster

Presenting the initial 53-man roster for your 2023 Los Angeles Chargers

#0 | LB | DAIYAN HENLEY
1 / 73

#0 | LB | DAIYAN HENLEY

#1 | WR | QUENTIN JOHNSTON
2 / 73

#1 | WR | QUENTIN JOHNSTON

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK
3 / 73

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK

#3 | S | DERWIN JAMES JR.
4 / 73

#3 | S | DERWIN JAMES JR.

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER
5 / 73

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER

#6 | LB | ERIC KENDRICKS
6 / 73

#6 | LB | ERIC KENDRICKS

#7 | TE | GERALD EVERETT
7 / 73

#7 | TE | GERALD EVERETT

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.
8 / 73

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT
9 / 73

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT

#11 | K | CAMERON DICKER
10 / 73

#11 | K | CAMERON DICKER

#12 | WR | DERIUS DAVIS
11 / 73

#12 | WR | DERIUS DAVIS

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN
12 / 73

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN

#16 | P | JK SCOTT
13 / 73

#16 | P | JK SCOTT

#22 | S | JT WOODS
14 / 73

#22 | S | JT WOODS

#24 | S | AJ FINLEY
15 / 73

#24 | S | AJ FINLEY

#25 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY
16 / 73

#25 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.
17 / 73

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.

#27 | CB | J.C. JACKSON
18 / 73

#27 | CB | J.C. JACKSON

#28 | RB | ISAIAH SPILLER
19 / 73

#28 | RB | ISAIAH SPILLER

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER
20 / 73

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN
21 / 73

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN
22 / 73

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN

#33 | DB | DEANE LEONARD
23 / 73

#33 | DB | DEANE LEONARD

#36 | DB | JA'SIR TAYLOR
24 / 73

#36 | DB | JA'SIR TAYLOR

#41 | S | RAHEEM LAYNE
25 / 73

#41 | S | RAHEEM LAYNE

#42 | RB | ELIJAH DOTSON
26 / 73

#42 | RB | ELIJAH DOTSON

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS
27 / 73

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS

#44 | LB | TANNER MUSE
28 / 73

#44 | LB | TANNER MUSE

#45 | OLB | TULI TUIPULOTU
29 / 73

#45 | OLB | TULI TUIPULOTU

#47 | LS | JOSH HARRIS
30 / 73

#47 | LS | JOSH HARRIS

#51 | DL | SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY
31 / 73

#51 | DL | SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY

#52 | OLB | KHALIL MACK
32 / 73

#52 | OLB | KHALIL MACK

#56 | DL | MORGAN FOX
33 / 73

#56 | DL | MORGAN FOX

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA
34 / 73

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY
35 / 73

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES
36 / 73

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES

#68 | OL | JAMAREE SALYER
37 / 73

#68 | OL | JAMAREE SALYER

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER
38 / 73

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER

#71 | OL | JORDAN MCFADDEN
39 / 73

#71 | OL | JORDAN MCFADDEN

#73 | T | FOSTER SARELL
40 / 73

#73 | T | FOSTER SARELL

#76 | C/G | WILL CLAPP
41 / 73

#76 | C/G | WILL CLAPP

#77 | G | ZION JOHNSON
42 / 73

#77 | G | ZION JOHNSON

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III
43 / 73

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS
44 / 73

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS

#84 | TE | STONE SMARTT
45 / 73

#84 | TE | STONE SMARTT

#88 | TE | TRE' MCKITTY
46 / 73

#88 | TE | TRE' MCKITTY

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.
47 / 73

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.

#91 | DL | CHRISTOPHER HINTON
48 / 73

#91 | DL | CHRISTOPHER HINTON

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II
49 / 73

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II

#95 | DL | NICK WILLIAMS
50 / 73

#95 | DL | NICK WILLIAMS

#97 | OLB | JOEY BOSA
51 / 73

#97 | OLB | JOEY BOSA

#98 | DL | AUSTIN JOHNSON
52 / 73

#98 | DL | AUSTIN JOHNSON

#99 | DL | SCOTT MATLOCK
53 / 73

#99 | DL | SCOTT MATLOCK

header_PUP
54 / 73
#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON
55 / 73

#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON

#93 | DL | OTITO OGBONNIA
56 / 73

#93 | DL | OTITO OGBONNIA

header_PS
57 / 73
#8 | QB | MAX DUGGAN
58 / 73

#8 | QB | MAX DUGGAN

#20 | S | DEAN MARLOWE
59 / 73

#20 | S | DEAN MARLOWE

#23 | CB | MATT HANKINS
60 / 73

#23 | CB | MATT HANKINS

#29 | CB | CHRIS WILCOX
61 / 73

#29 | CB | CHRIS WILCOX

#35 | WR | TERRELL BYNUM
62 / 73

#35 | WR | TERRELL BYNUM

#67 | DL | CJ OKOYE
63 / 73

#67 | DL | CJ OKOYE

#72 | DL | JERROD CLARK
64 / 73

#72 | DL | JERROD CLARK

#75 | G/T | AUSTEN PLEASANTS
65 / 73

#75 | G/T | AUSTEN PLEASANTS

#78 | T | ZACK BAILEY
66 / 73

#78 | T | ZACK BAILEY

#82 | WR | ALEX ERICKSON
67 / 73

#82 | WR | ALEX ERICKSON

#83 | TE | NICK VANNETT
68 / 73

#83 | TE | NICK VANNETT

#86 | WR | KEELAN DOSS
69 / 73

#86 | WR | KEELAN DOSS

#87 | TE | HUNTER KAMPMOYER
70 / 73

#87 | TE | HUNTER KAMPMOYER

#90 | OLB | BREVIN ALLEN
71 / 73

#90 | OLB | BREVIN ALLEN

#92 | OLB | ANDREW FARMER
72 / 73

#92 | OLB | ANDREW FARMER

#96 |DL | CHRISTIAN COVINGTON
73 / 73

#96 |DL | CHRISTIAN COVINGTON

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 12: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports

Will new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore unleash the power arm of Justin Herbert even more than in years past? He'd better do so. The Chargers have the talent, but it's time for Herbert and gang to win a playoff game.

No. 10: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report

The Los Angeles Chargers have talent galore on both sides of the ball.

No. 11: David Helman – Fox Sports

Kellen Moore is now on hand to unlock the offense, and his track record gives plenty of confidence that he will. Moore is going to find that there are much fewer eyeballs on him here than there were in Dallas, but the expectations should feel familiar. For Justin Herbert, nothing less than a real playoff run will suffice.

No. 12: Eric Edholm - NFL.com

Is Justin Herbert ready to make an MVP run? I'm not ruling it out. The Chargers' offensive line is as strong as it has been since his arrival. Assuming good health, I would say the same thing about the wide receivers. Austin Ekeler is back, still likely motivated by his contract desires. Throw in some weapons at tight end, and everything is there for Herbert to have a monster season -- even with a wicked schedule. Last season, Herbert played through a painful rib injury and a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. That shortened some of his pass attempts and minimized the threat of him scrambling. With Herbert and the offensive line healthy, new coordinator Kellen Moore can marry his north-south run game and vertical passing game to make this one of the NFL's most dangerous units.

No. 14: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports

No. 15: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk

No. 16: Dalton Miller – Pro Football Network

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

NFL Experts Make 2023 Record Predictions for Chargers

Pundits from across the league have released their record predictions for the Bolts ahead of the regular season
news

Why The Ringer Believes the Chargers Will Have an Elite Offense in 2023

The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia ranked the Bolts at No. 6 in his offensive projections for 2023
news

How Many Chargers Made ESPN's Top 100 Players List?

A panel of ESPN experts predicted the top 100 NFL players of 2023, with a handful of Bolts making the list
news

How Tough is the Bolts Opposing QB Schedule in 2023?

The Athletic's Mike Sando looked at each team's schedule of opposing quarterbacks, with the Chargers coming in 5th on the list
news

Where are the Chargers in Preseason Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts ranked the Chargers ahead of the regular season
news

What's the Chargers Ceiling Entering the 2023 Season?

ESPN's Football Power Index broke down the Bolts ceiling entering the new season and one X-factor that can shape it
news

SoFi Stadium Ranked Among NFL's Top Venues by The Athletic 

The Bolts home stadium garnered multiple first-place votes and received high praise from around the league in these stadium rankings
news

Herbert Lands as No. 1 QB in The Athletic's 25 and Under List

The Chargers quarterback was the highest ranked quarterback in Mike Jones' list
news

CJ Okoye Named Rich Eisen's No. 1 Preseason Standout Performer

The Chargers defensive lineman notched a sack in his first ever organized football game
news

Why Kellen Moore Will be the No. 1 Most Impactful Coordinator in 2023

Bleacher Report recently tabbed Moore as the coordinator with a new team who will make the biggest impact in 2023
news

Ekeler, James Reach Highest Rankings Yet on NFL's Top 100 List

The pair of Chargers teammates finished inside the Top 30 as both appear on the list for the second consecutive season

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
Latest News
Advertising