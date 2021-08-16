Three Bolts Rank 55, 56 and 60 in the NFL Top 100 Players

Keenan Allen, Justin Herbert and Corey Linsley were ranked in the NFL Top 100. Here is what was said about them.
Keenan Allen: 55
2020 Stats: 100 receptions, 992 yards, 8 touchdowns.
Justin Herbert: 56
2020 Stats: 4,336 yards, 36 touchdowns, 98.3 QBR.
Offensive Rookie of the Year, most passing touchdowns (31) and completions (396) by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.
Corey Linsley: 60
2020 Season: First team All-Pro selection for the Green Bay Packers. Chargers picked up Linsley in free agency to revamp the offensive line.
