Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Chargers Key Road Trips Include Rodgers, Lambeau Field

May 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5TA

Last week we dove into the top storylines for the Chargers nine home games.

Today we'll look at what to watch for when the Bolts are on the road.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers away games:

1. Rodgers' new home … and his old one

The non-divisional game that sticks out right away is Week 9 against the Jets.

It's in primetime on Monday Night Football meaning the whole world can watch an elite quarterback matchup.

Justin Herbert should be well-versed and rolling in Kellen Moore's offense by this point of the season, and the same can be said for Aaron Rodgers with New York.

Rodgers, the longtime Packers quarterback, was traded to the Jets this offseason. He should provide a jolt to their offense and make New York a legit AFC playoff contender.

Two weeks later, the Bolts travel to the place where they might have played Rodgers in an alternate universe.

The Chargers have played just five total times at Lambeau Field in team history and have just one win to show for it.

With the trip to Green Bay coming in Week 11, it won't be super cold … but it will offer the Chargers a strong test to see where they're at before the stretch run.

2. Yearly trip to Arrowhead

This is always one to look forward to.

The Chargers have played the Chiefs as tough as anybody outside of the Bengals in recent years, and this one should be no different.

The Bolts don't have to worry about a short travel week like last year, and the late afternoon time slot means there will be plenty of eyeballs on this one, too.

With Herbert and Patrick Mahomes set to duel once again, this Week 7 tilt could be pivotal for division and playoff races down the line.

3. Key games early

The Bolts open the season at home before going on the road for back-to-back games in Tennessee and Minnesota.

Weeks 2 and 3 will be crucial to the Chargers as they look to get off to a strong start to the season, especially considering the six primetime games and daunting opponents that loom down the stretch.

Each of these two games offers intrigue, too.

The Bolts squeaked by the Titans at home last season and know that Mike Vrabel's squad is always going to be down for a gritty, grind-it-out game.

On the flip side, a Week 3 trip to Minneapolis will tug at the heartstrings.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks makes his return to U.S. Bank Stadium after eight seasons in purple. And best friends Brandon Staley and Kevin O'Connell will square off for the first time as head coaches.

Photos: Chargers 2023 Schedule

Take a detailed look at who the Bolts will face in the 2023 season!!

PRE 1 LOS ANGELES
1 / 21
PRE 2 NEW ORLEANS
2 / 21
PRE 3 SAN FRANCISCO
3 / 21
WEEK 1 MIAMI
4 / 21
WEEK 2 TENNESSEE
5 / 21
WEEK 3 MINNESOTA
6 / 21
WEEK 4 LAS VEGAS
7 / 21
WEEK 5 BYE
8 / 21
WEEK 6 DALLAS
9 / 21
WEEK 7 KANSAS CITY
10 / 21
WEEK 8 CHICAGO
11 / 21
WEEK 9 JETS
12 / 21
WEEK 10 DETROIT
13 / 21
WEEK 11 GREEN BAY
14 / 21
WEEK 12 BALTIMORE
15 / 21
WEEK 13 NEW ENGLAND
16 / 21
WEEK 14 DENVER
17 / 21
WEEK 15 LAS VEGAS
18 / 21
WEEK 16 BUFFALO
19 / 21
WEEK 17 DENVER
20 / 21
WEEK 18 CHIEFS
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. A short trip on a short week

Another year, another road trip on Thursday Night Football.

At least this trip is a quick one.

The Bolts head to Las Vegas in Week 15 to play the Raiders on TNF in a familiar turnaround.

This will mark with sixth straight season that the Chargers play on the road on Thursday Night Football against an AFC West foe.

5. Heading to Denver late

The Chargers final road game of the regular season — Week 17 in Denver — could carry a ton of weight on New Year's Eve.

The Bolts are at home in Week 16 against the Bills and close out the regular season in Week 18 at home against the Chiefs.

A road date with the Broncos is sandwiched in the middle … in a place where the Chargers have had their struggles as a team.

The Bolts have lost eight of their past nine games in Denver and this one could be key if both teams are in the playoff picture at this point.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Mahomes, Big-Name QBs Highlight Chargers Home Games

These are the top storylines from the Bolts nine home games in 2023

news

5 Final Takeaways From the Chargers 2023 Draft

The Bolts added seven players over three days, all of whom had strong college production and should help the Chargers in 2023

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley on Bolts Day 3 Selections

The Bolts added a wealth of youth and talent to their roster over the three-day draft

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley Recap Chargers Day 2 Picks

"Obviously, there will be a short-term outlook on how they may fit a role early, but where do we project them three or four years down the road? That's a big part of it."

news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Fired Up to be With Chargers

"It's been a mix of emotions. I didn't know whether to smile, do a back flip or cry ... a special experience for me and also my family."

news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Has All the Traits to Succeed

"It comes down to a mindset. It's a want to get extra yards, a want to keep fighting for yards, a first down, things like that."

news

5 Chargers Final Thoughts Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft just one day away, here are key Bolts storylines to follow this week

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers GM Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference

"We'll see how it plays out, but I feel like our roster is at a point where we're not forced to go one direction or another."

news

5 Takeaways: Daniel Jeremiah on Bolts 1st-Round Options

The NFL Network analyst talked about some of the storylines ahead of next week's draft and looked at a possible Chargers trade down scenario

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers, Staley Focused on 'Brand New' Start in 2023

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday as the Bolts began their voluntary offseason program

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco on Free Agency, New-Look Offensive Line & the AFC West

Here are the key topics Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco discussed Monday evening at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

Latest News
Advertising