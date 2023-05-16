5 Takeaways: Chargers Key Road Trips Include Rodgers, Lambeau Field

Last week we dove into the top storylines for the Chargers nine home games.
Today we'll look at what to watch for when the Bolts are on the road.
Here are five takeaways from the Chargers away games:
1. Rodgers' new home … and his old one
The non-divisional game that sticks out right away is Week 9 against the Jets.
It's in primetime on Monday Night Football meaning the whole world can watch an elite quarterback matchup.
Justin Herbert should be well-versed and rolling in Kellen Moore's offense by this point of the season, and the same can be said for Aaron Rodgers with New York.
Rodgers, the longtime Packers quarterback, was traded to the Jets this offseason. He should provide a jolt to their offense and make New York a legit AFC playoff contender.
Two weeks later, the Bolts travel to the place where they might have played Rodgers in an alternate universe.
The Chargers have played just five total times at Lambeau Field in team history and have just one win to show for it.
With the trip to Green Bay coming in Week 11, it won't be super cold … but it will offer the Chargers a strong test to see where they're at before the stretch run.
2. Yearly trip to Arrowhead
This is always one to look forward to.
The Chargers have played the Chiefs as tough as anybody outside of the Bengals in recent years, and this one should be no different.
The Bolts don't have to worry about a short travel week like last year, and the late afternoon time slot means there will be plenty of eyeballs on this one, too.
With Herbert and Patrick Mahomes set to duel once again, this Week 7 tilt could be pivotal for division and playoff races down the line.
3. Key games early
The Bolts open the season at home before going on the road for back-to-back games in Tennessee and Minnesota.
Weeks 2 and 3 will be crucial to the Chargers as they look to get off to a strong start to the season, especially considering the six primetime games and daunting opponents that loom down the stretch.
Each of these two games offers intrigue, too.
The Bolts squeaked by the Titans at home last season and know that Mike Vrabel's squad is always going to be down for a gritty, grind-it-out game.
On the flip side, a Week 3 trip to Minneapolis will tug at the heartstrings.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks makes his return to U.S. Bank Stadium after eight seasons in purple. And best friends Brandon Staley and Kevin O'Connell will square off for the first time as head coaches.
Take a detailed look at who the Bolts will face in the 2023 season!!
4. A short trip on a short week
Another year, another road trip on Thursday Night Football.
At least this trip is a quick one.
The Bolts head to Las Vegas in Week 15 to play the Raiders on TNF in a familiar turnaround.
This will mark with sixth straight season that the Chargers play on the road on Thursday Night Football against an AFC West foe.
5. Heading to Denver late
The Chargers final road game of the regular season — Week 17 in Denver — could carry a ton of weight on New Year's Eve.
The Bolts are at home in Week 16 against the Bills and close out the regular season in Week 18 at home against the Chiefs.
A road date with the Broncos is sandwiched in the middle … in a place where the Chargers have had their struggles as a team.
The Bolts have lost eight of their past nine games in Denver and this one could be key if both teams are in the playoff picture at this point.
