5 Takeaways: Chargers Key Road Trips Include Rodgers, Lambeau Field

2. Yearly trip to Arrowhead

This is always one to look forward to.

The Chargers have played the Chiefs as tough as anybody outside of the Bengals in recent years, and this one should be no different.

The Bolts don't have to worry about a short travel week like last year, and the late afternoon time slot means there will be plenty of eyeballs on this one, too.

With Herbert and Patrick Mahomes set to duel once again, this Week 7 tilt could be pivotal for division and playoff races down the line.

3. Key games early

The Bolts open the season at home before going on the road for back-to-back games in Tennessee and Minnesota.

Weeks 2 and 3 will be crucial to the Chargers as they look to get off to a strong start to the season, especially considering the six primetime games and daunting opponents that loom down the stretch.

Each of these two games offers intrigue, too.

The Bolts squeaked by the Titans at home last season and know that Mike Vrabel's squad is always going to be down for a gritty, grind-it-out game.

On the flip side, a Week 3 trip to Minneapolis will tug at the heartstrings.