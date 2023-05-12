Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Mahomes, Big-Name QBs Highlight Chargers Home Games

May 12, 2023 at 09:49 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5T Home games

The Chargers 2023 schedule features plenty of juicy storylines.

Some of the most notable ones will take place at SoFi Stadium.

Single game tickets for the Chargers 2023 season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers home games:

1. Elite opposing QBs

If you're a fan of stellar quarterback play, get to SoFi Stadium as often as you can in 2023.

Besides welcoming in Patrick Mahomes in the season finale, the Chargers will also host a handful of other top-tier quarterbacks.

The fun starts early as Tua Tagovailoa (Justin Herbert's 2020 draft mate) and the Dolphins arrive in Week 1.

The Bolts then get their first look at new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4 before back-to-back primetimes games at home.

Dak Prescott (whom Chargers OC Kellen Moore knows well) and the Cowboys come to town in Week 6 on Monday Night Football.

Then it's the rising quarterback Justin Fields and Chicago in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football. The Bolts will be tasked with containing Fields, who ran for 1,100-plus yards last year.

Jared Goff returns to SoFi Stadium in Week 10 before the recently-extended Lamar Jackson will be here in Week 12.

The final three games feature big names in Russell Wilson (Week 14) and Josh Allen (Week 16) before a massive finale against Mahomes (Week 18).

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and his staff will surely be up to the challenge of this quarterback gauntlet in 2023.

2. Plenty of primetime games

If you noticed above, the Bolts will play at home on primetime a lot this season.

In fact, almost half of the nine home games (four) will be under the lights.

All in all, the Chargers are currently scheduled to play six total primetime games in 2023.

That's the most a team can be allotted when the schedule comes out.

But keep an eye on the Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs. If it has meaning, it might get moved, too.

3. Opening with the Dolphins

A pair of 2022 AFC playoff participants will square off right away this year.

Miami will make a cross-country trek for a Week 1 game at SoFi Stadium in a rematch of a regular-season meeting from a year ago.

Besides the (overplayed) Herbert-Tagovailoa connection, this one features two of the top young coaches in the league in Staley against Mike McDaniel.

Both teams will be looking for a quick win with the hopes of bolstering their very early playoff hopes. And the Chargers will be looking for their fifth straight win in a season opener.

There's a historical connection in this one, too.

This will only be the second time the Bolts and Dolphins have meet in Week 1 in their histories.

The Chargers earned a 50-28 win in the only other meeting, which came back in 1986, and saw Don Coryell's offense eclipse 500 net yards and Hall of Famer Dan Fouts throw for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

Coryell will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Photos: Chargers 2023 Schedule

Take a detailed look at who the Bolts will face in the 2023 season!!

PRE 1 LOS ANGELES
1 / 21
PRE 2 NEW ORLEANS
2 / 21
PRE 3 SAN FRANCISCO
3 / 21
WEEK 1 MIAMI
4 / 21
WEEK 2 TENNESSEE
5 / 21
WEEK 3 MINNESOTA
6 / 21
WEEK 4 LAS VEGAS
7 / 21
WEEK 5 BYE
8 / 21
WEEK 6 DALLAS
9 / 21
WEEK 7 KANSAS CITY
10 / 21
WEEK 8 CHICAGO
11 / 21
WEEK 9 JETS
12 / 21
WEEK 10 DETROIT
13 / 21
WEEK 11 GREEN BAY
14 / 21
WEEK 12 BALTIMORE
15 / 21
WEEK 13 NEW ENGLAND
16 / 21
WEEK 14 DENVER
17 / 21
WEEK 15 LAS VEGAS
18 / 21
WEEK 16 BUFFALO
19 / 21
WEEK 17 DENVER
20 / 21
WEEK 18 CHIEFS
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. For all the marbles?

Imagine this scenario…

The Chargers and Chiefs meet at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 with the AFC West at stake.

The winner claims the division and a likely top seed while the other team gets a Wild-Card spot with a loss.

It could happen.

But if the Bolts were to come away from that hypothetical situation with a win, they'd need to end a few streaks along the way.

The biggest is that the Chargers have lost nine straight homes games to the Chiefs.

And, in what is probably a correlation to that streak, Kansas City has captured seven straight AFC West titles.

We'll see where things end up in Week 18, but this one has the potential to be a mammoth matchup.

5. A sneaky good game

There are only a few non-division or non-primetime games on the home slate this season.

But the Week 10 matchup against the Lions could be a sneaky good game.

For one, Detroit has real expectations for the first time in a long time. (The Lions facing the Chiefs in Week 1 is evident of that).

There are other storylines here, too.

Goff would make a return trip to Southern California, while both offenses could be among the league's best at this point in the season.

Week 10 is also the midway point of the season. We should know by then how legit the Chargers and Lions are.

Plus, Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell is one of the most interesting people in the entire league.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Final Takeaways From the Chargers 2023 Draft

The Bolts added seven players over three days, all of whom had strong college production and should help the Chargers in 2023

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley on Bolts Day 3 Selections

The Bolts added a wealth of youth and talent to their roster over the three-day draft

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley Recap Chargers Day 2 Picks

"Obviously, there will be a short-term outlook on how they may fit a role early, but where do we project them three or four years down the road? That's a big part of it."

news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Fired Up to be With Chargers

"It's been a mix of emotions. I didn't know whether to smile, do a back flip or cry ... a special experience for me and also my family."

news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Has All the Traits to Succeed

"It comes down to a mindset. It's a want to get extra yards, a want to keep fighting for yards, a first down, things like that."

news

5 Chargers Final Thoughts Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft just one day away, here are key Bolts storylines to follow this week

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers GM Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference

"We'll see how it plays out, but I feel like our roster is at a point where we're not forced to go one direction or another."

news

5 Takeaways: Daniel Jeremiah on Bolts 1st-Round Options

The NFL Network analyst talked about some of the storylines ahead of next week's draft and looked at a possible Chargers trade down scenario

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers, Staley Focused on 'Brand New' Start in 2023

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday as the Bolts began their voluntary offseason program

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco on Free Agency, New-Look Offensive Line & the AFC West

Here are the key topics Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco discussed Monday evening at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

news

5 Takeaways: Staley on Ekeler's Contract, Kendricks' Role & Pick No. 21

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday morning at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

Latest News
Advertising