5 Takeaways: Mahomes, Big-Name QBs Highlight Chargers Home Games

The Chargers 2023 schedule features plenty of juicy storylines.
Some of the most notable ones will take place at SoFi Stadium.
Here are five takeaways from the Chargers home games:
1. Elite opposing QBs
If you're a fan of stellar quarterback play, get to SoFi Stadium as often as you can in 2023.
Besides welcoming in Patrick Mahomes in the season finale, the Chargers will also host a handful of other top-tier quarterbacks.
The fun starts early as Tua Tagovailoa (Justin Herbert's 2020 draft mate) and the Dolphins arrive in Week 1.
The Bolts then get their first look at new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4 before back-to-back primetimes games at home.
Dak Prescott (whom Chargers OC Kellen Moore knows well) and the Cowboys come to town in Week 6 on Monday Night Football.
Then it's the rising quarterback Justin Fields and Chicago in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football. The Bolts will be tasked with containing Fields, who ran for 1,100-plus yards last year.
Jared Goff returns to SoFi Stadium in Week 10 before the recently-extended Lamar Jackson will be here in Week 12.
The final three games feature big names in Russell Wilson (Week 14) and Josh Allen (Week 16) before a massive finale against Mahomes (Week 18).
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and his staff will surely be up to the challenge of this quarterback gauntlet in 2023.
2. Plenty of primetime games
If you noticed above, the Bolts will play at home on primetime a lot this season.
In fact, almost half of the nine home games (four) will be under the lights.
All in all, the Chargers are currently scheduled to play six total primetime games in 2023.
That's the most a team can be allotted when the schedule comes out.
But keep an eye on the Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs. If it has meaning, it might get moved, too.
3. Opening with the Dolphins
A pair of 2022 AFC playoff participants will square off right away this year.
Miami will make a cross-country trek for a Week 1 game at SoFi Stadium in a rematch of a regular-season meeting from a year ago.
Besides the (overplayed) Herbert-Tagovailoa connection, this one features two of the top young coaches in the league in Staley against Mike McDaniel.
Both teams will be looking for a quick win with the hopes of bolstering their very early playoff hopes. And the Chargers will be looking for their fifth straight win in a season opener.
There's a historical connection in this one, too.
This will only be the second time the Bolts and Dolphins have meet in Week 1 in their histories.
The Chargers earned a 50-28 win in the only other meeting, which came back in 1986, and saw Don Coryell's offense eclipse 500 net yards and Hall of Famer Dan Fouts throw for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
Coryell will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
Take a detailed look at who the Bolts will face in the 2023 season!!
4. For all the marbles?
Imagine this scenario…
The Chargers and Chiefs meet at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 with the AFC West at stake.
The winner claims the division and a likely top seed while the other team gets a Wild-Card spot with a loss.
It could happen.
But if the Bolts were to come away from that hypothetical situation with a win, they'd need to end a few streaks along the way.
The biggest is that the Chargers have lost nine straight homes games to the Chiefs.
And, in what is probably a correlation to that streak, Kansas City has captured seven straight AFC West titles.
We'll see where things end up in Week 18, but this one has the potential to be a mammoth matchup.
5. A sneaky good game
There are only a few non-division or non-primetime games on the home slate this season.
But the Week 10 matchup against the Lions could be a sneaky good game.
For one, Detroit has real expectations for the first time in a long time. (The Lions facing the Chiefs in Week 1 is evident of that).
There are other storylines here, too.
Goff would make a return trip to Southern California, while both offenses could be among the league's best at this point in the season.
Week 10 is also the midway point of the season. We should know by then how legit the Chargers and Lions are.
Plus, Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell is one of the most interesting people in the entire league.
Bolt Up for 2023!
