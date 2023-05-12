5 Takeaways: Mahomes, Big-Name QBs Highlight Chargers Home Games

4. For all the marbles?

Imagine this scenario…

The Chargers and Chiefs meet at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 with the AFC West at stake.

The winner claims the division and a likely top seed while the other team gets a Wild-Card spot with a loss.

It could happen.

But if the Bolts were to come away from that hypothetical situation with a win, they'd need to end a few streaks along the way.

The biggest is that the Chargers have lost nine straight homes games to the Chiefs.

And, in what is probably a correlation to that streak, Kansas City has captured seven straight AFC West titles.

We'll see where things end up in Week 18, but this one has the potential to be a mammoth matchup.

5. A sneaky good game

There are only a few non-division or non-primetime games on the home slate this season.

But the Week 10 matchup against the Lions could be a sneaky good game.

For one, Detroit has real expectations for the first time in a long time. (The Lions facing the Chiefs in Week 1 is evident of that).

There are other storylines here, too.

Goff would make a return trip to Southern California, while both offenses could be among the league's best at this point in the season.

Week 10 is also the midway point of the season. We should know by then how legit the Chargers and Lions are.