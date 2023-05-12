Bolts Headline NFL's Biggest Games of 2023 Season

There are no shortage of storylines for the Chargers this season.

The NFL on Thursday announced the 2023 regular-season schedule. Not only are the Bolts tied for the most primetime games (six), they will also take part in some of the most exciting games of the season.

The journey through the regular season will start at home for the second-straight year, this time against the Miami Dolphins — a team they saw last December. The Bolts were able to shut down the Miami offense enroute to a 23-17 win that would prove to be big in the AFC playoff race.

This year the matchup comes in the beginning of the season rather than the final stretch, but holds the same weight in what's expected to be a tight AFC field. With both offenses capable of putting points on the board, it will be an interesting chess match on defense.

But the quarterback battle specifically between 2020 first-round picks Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa is why Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab believes this opening week battle is one of the top 10 games of the season.

Schwab wrote: