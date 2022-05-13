Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Release Official 2022 Schedule

May 12, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Chargers Communications
The National Football League unveiled its complete schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting Kickoff Weekend at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In all, the Bolts are slated to be featured in five national prime-time broadcasts, including a pair of games at SoFi Stadium. The team plays on Monday Night Football twice, Sunday Night Football twice and in the first-ever Thursday Night Football contest broadcast exclusively on Prime Video. Los Angeles will close the 2022 slate at Denver, marking the fifth-straight year the team has gone on the road for its season finale.

In conjunction with the schedule release, the Chargers will place select single-game tickets on sale to the general public beginning at 7:00 p.m. PT at Chargers.com/tickets.

With a record of 35-27 (.565) in season openers, the Chargers will face the Raiders in an opener for the ninth time in history but first time ever at home. Los Angeles has won the last three season openers against the Raiders, most recently a 22-14 victory to kick off the 2012 season on the road. The game marks just the sixth season opener at home for the Bolts against an AFC West opponent.

In Week 2, Los Angeles will travel to Kansas City for the first-ever Thursday Night Football matchup broadcast exclusively on Prime Video. It's the fifth TNF bout between the teams, with the clubs splitting the previous four matchups. The Bolts have won three of their last four games on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including a Week 15 TNF contest in 2018 that saw Los Angeles overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers then return to SoFi Stadium to play Jacksonville in Week 3. The team looks to continue its five-game home winning streak and build on a 9-3 all-time record against the Jaguars. In the last matchup, Justin Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in history to lead his team to a win while posting 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes, a rushing score and no interceptions.

Los Angeles then goes on a two-game road trip to Houston and Cleveland in Weeks 4 and 5. The Chargers have a 5-3 all-time record against the Texans and are 18-9-1 overall against the Browns, including a three-game win streak that includes the team's most recent trip to Cleveland — a 38-14 victory in 2018.

The Chargers return to SoFi Stadium for their first prime-time home game of the season against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles then hosts Seattle for the first time since 2014, when the Bolts beat the then-defending Super Bowl Champions, 30-21.

Los Angeles has its bye in Week 8 for the sixth time since the open date was re-instituted in the 1990 season before heading to Atlanta to face the Falcons, whom the Chargers have knocked off in each their previous two contests, for the 12th meeting in series history.

In Week 10, the Chargers travel up the coast to the Bay Area to play the San Francisco 49ers for the first-ever Sunday Night Football matchup between the teams. The Bolts have won both prime-time matchups in the series and five-straight games overall against San Francisco. The Chargers then return home to host the Kansas City Chiefs, beginning a stretch of six-straight weeks in Pacific or Mountain Time Zones.

The Chargers next traverse the desert for a pair of games in Arizona and Las Vegas. The Bolts have a 10-4 all-time record against the Cardinals and are winners of 12 of their last 18 road games against the Raiders. In Week 14, Los Angeles hosts the first of back-to-back home games as it welcomes the Miami Dolphins to SoFi Stadium for the first time. The Chargers then look to extend their seven-game home winning streak over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

Los Angeles travels to Indianapolis for the team's second Monday Night Football appearance of the season. It's the third Monday night meeting between the clubs, with the Chargers having won each of the previous two. Overall, the Bolts are 11-4 in the regular-season series, most recently edging the Colts 30-24 in overtime of the 2019 season opener in Los Angeles.

The Chargers ring in the new year with their second Sunday Night Football appearance, this time in Week 17 against the Rams. The Bolts own a three-game home winning streak in the series and will be facing the Rams in prime time for the first time ever.

The regular season concludes at Empower Field at Mile High with the Bolts facing the Broncos on either Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8. The Chargers look to win in the Mile High City in a season finale for the second-straight time after a 23-9 victory to wrap up the 2018 regular season. Los Angeles holds a 9-5 record against the Broncos in season finales.

In addition to the 2022 regular-season schedule announcement, Los Angeles' preseason opponents have also been finalized. The Bolts open the preseason at home against the Rams in what will be the 39th preseason meeting between the teams. The Chargers won their most recent preseason contest with the Rams "on the road" at SoFi Stadium last year, 13-6, and hold a 20-18 all-time advantage in the preseason.

The Bolts then host Dallas in Week 2 of the preseason for the first time since 2015. Los Angeles has posted nine wins against the Cowboys and is riding a three-game winning streak. The teams have squared off in the preseason 16 times, Los Angeles' fifth-most frequent preseason opponent.

The Chargers head to The Big Easy to face New Orleans for their third and final preseason game. The Bolts and Saints have met nine times overall in the preseason, with this matchup marking the first preseason game between the clubs to take place in New Orleans since 2010.

Schedule Notes

  • vs. Las Vegas, Sun., Sept. 11, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS): The Chargers have won 13 of the past 19 home contests against the Raiders. The Bolts ran off a streak of seven-straight home wins against the division rival from 2003-09. The game marks the team's earliest home contest against the Raiders since the two squared off in Week 2 of the 1980 season.
  • at Kansas City, Thurs., Sept. 15, 5:15 p.m. PT (PRIME VIDEO): Justin Herbert led the Chargers to back-to-back wins over the Chiefs at Kansas City the last two seasons, winning 30-24 in 2021. In those two wins, Herbert has thrown for 583 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions for a 129.1 passer rating. Seven of the past 12 games in the series at Kansas City have been decided by seven or fewer points. The Bolts have a 2-2 record against the Chiefs in Thursday Night Football games, last winning the 2018 Week 15 matchup, 29-28, after overcoming a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a performance from wide receiver Mike Williams that included three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) and a two-point conversion.
  • vs. Jacksonville, Sun., Sept. 25, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS): The Week 3 matchup marks the 13th regular-season meeting between the teams. The Bolts have won nine of the 12 previous matchups, including all five home games by eclipsing 30 points in each contest. Los Angeles recorded its first win at SoFi Stadium against the Jaguars in 2020, 39-29.
  • at Houston, Sun., Oct. 2, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS): The Chargers sport a 5-3 record in the all-time series against Houston, with the teams squaring off at NRG Stadium for the second-straight season. Four of the last five contests in the series have been decided by one score or less.
  • at Cleveland, Sun., Oct. 9, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS): Winners of 13 of the last 17 matchups with Cleveland, the Chargers hold an 18-9-1 advantage in the regular-season series against the Browns. Los Angeles won the last matchup in Cleveland in 2018, 38-14. The Bolts are also undefeated in all 13 matchups when scoring 25-plus points against the Browns.
  • vs. Denver, Mon., Oct. 17, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN): The Bolts hold a 36-26 regular-season home record against Denver. In the 2021 home finale, Los Angeles beat Denver, 34-13, as quarterback Justin Herbert set the team's single-season passing touchdowns record. Los Angeles and Denver have played on Monday Night Football six times, with the teams splitting those matchups.
  • vs. Seattle, Sun., Oct. 23, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX): The Chargers have won three of the last four games against the former division foe, including a 25-17 victory in Seattle in 2018. The Seahawks have a 26-25 advantage in the all-time series. Neither team has won a matchup in the series by double digits since 1998.
  • at Atlanta, Sun., Nov. 6, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX): The Week 9 matchup against the Falcons will mark just the 12th meeting in series history, with the Bolts having won each of the past two matchups by three points, including a 2016 overtime win over the eventual NFC Champions. Games between the teams have typically been close as eight of the 11 games in series history were decided by one score.
  • at San Francisco, Sun., Nov. 13, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC): In seven of 14 games against the 49ers, the Chargers have posted 20-plus points, including the last five (all victories). Los Angeles has come away victorious in the last two contests at San Francisco and has averaged 30.8 points-per-game with a 3-3 regular-season road record. The last time the teams squared off in the Bay Area marked one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history, as the Chargers tied a team record by storming back from a 21-point, second-half deficit to pull out a thrilling 38-35 overtime victory. The Week 10 matchup will mark the first time ever the Bolts and 49ers play on Sunday Night Football.
  • vs. Kansas City, Sun., Nov. 20, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS): The Chargers have won nine of the past 18 home games against the Chiefs, with an all-time regular-season home record of 31-29-1. In 1993, The Chargers hosted an AFC Wild Card matchup against the Chiefs, a 17-0 victory for the Bolts in the only postseason showdown with Kansas City.
  • at Arizona, Sun., Nov. 27, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS): The Chargers hold a 10-4 (.714) all-time advantage against Arizona. Los Angeles has won four of the last five games, including a 45-10 victory in 2018 where Philip Rivers started the game by setting an NFL record with 25 consecutive completions.
  • at Las Vegas, Sun., Dec. 4, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS): Los Angeles has won 12 of the past 18 games against the Raiders on the road, including three of the last five. Nine of the past 13 road games against the Raiders have been decided by one score, including three overtime contests.
  • vs. Miami, Sun., Dec. 11, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS): The Chargers host Miami for the 19th time ever in Week 14, with the Dolphins holding a 17-14 mark in the all-time series. Los Angeles topped the Dolphins last in 2019 as running back Austin Ekeler scored a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) and the defense totaled five sacks on the day. Los Angeles has a 10-1 record in the series when scoring at least 25 points.
  • vs. Tennessee, Sun., Dec. 18, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS): The Chargers are 27-15-1 (0.643) against the former AFL West rival. Los Angeles have won 10 of the past 12 games overall, including seven straight as the home team. In the seven-straight home wins, the Bolts average 32.9 points and 406.4 net yards per game.
  • at Indianapolis, Mon., Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN): For the first time since 2016, Los Angeles heads to Indianapolis, where the Bolts have an 11-4 regular-season record. The Chargers have an all-time record of 17-10 against the Colts, including wins in five of the last seven matchups. The two teams have also met twice on Monday Night Football, with the Chargers holding a 2-0 advantage.
  • vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sun., Jan. 1, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC): The Chargers have won three-straight home games against the Rams. The teams have split the last four matchups overall and the Bolts have a 5-7 record in the all-time series. In the 2018 loss, then-rookie Derwin James Jr., had his first career interception and wide receiver Mike Williams caught two touchdown passes, including a 42-yarder, for his first career multi-touchdown game. The Sunday night bout will be the first-ever prime-time matchup between the teams.
  • at Denver, Sat., Jan. 7 or Sun., Jan. 8., Time TBD (TBD): Los Angeles looks to win in Denver for the first time since a 14-point victory in the 2018 regular-season finale. Nine of the last 12 matchups in the Mile High City have been decided by one score, including five of them by less than seven points.

Additional Schedule Notes

  • Season Opener Notes: The Bolts open the season at home against Las Vegas, the ninth time the teams will square off in a season opener. It's the team's first-ever season opener at home against the Raiders. The Chargers are riding a three-game winning streak against the Raiders in season openers, most recently a 22-14 victory to open the 2012 season. It's the sixth-ever season opener for the Bolts against an AFC West opponent. The Chargers have a 35-27 record in season openers, including a 17-9 mark when the season-opening contest is played at home.
  • Season Finale Notes: Los Angeles closes the season at Denver, marking the 15th season finale against the Broncos and the seventh to take place on the road. The Chargers have won three of the last four season finale matchups with the Broncos and have an all-time season finale record of 9-5 against Denver. The Bolts have closed the season on the road 26 times, going 10-17 in those games. Los Angeles has an all-time regular-season finale record of 31-31.
  • Bye Week Notes: The Chargers have the bye week in Week 8 for the sixth time since the open date was re-instituted into NFL schedules in 1990. It will be the first time in history that Los Angeles plays against Atlanta following the bye. Since being re-instituted in 1990, the Chargers have gone 15-17 in games following the bye.

