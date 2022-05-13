Chargers Release Official 2022 Schedule

With a record of 35-27 (.565) in season openers, the Chargers will face the Raiders in an opener for the ninth time in history but first time ever at home. Los Angeles has won the last three season openers against the Raiders, most recently a 22-14 victory to kick off the 2012 season on the road. The game marks just the sixth season opener at home for the Bolts against an AFC West opponent.

In Week 2, Los Angeles will travel to Kansas City for the first-ever Thursday Night Football matchup broadcast exclusively on Prime Video. It's the fifth TNF bout between the teams, with the clubs splitting the previous four matchups. The Bolts have won three of their last four games on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including a Week 15 TNF contest in 2018 that saw Los Angeles overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers then return to SoFi Stadium to play Jacksonville in Week 3. The team looks to continue its five-game home winning streak and build on a 9-3 all-time record against the Jaguars. In the last matchup, Justin Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in history to lead his team to a win while posting 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes, a rushing score and no interceptions.

Los Angeles then goes on a two-game road trip to Houston and Cleveland in Weeks 4 and 5. The Chargers have a 5-3 all-time record against the Texans and are 18-9-1 overall against the Browns, including a three-game win streak that includes the team's most recent trip to Cleveland — a 38-14 victory in 2018.

The Chargers return to SoFi Stadium for their first prime-time home game of the season against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles then hosts Seattle for the first time since 2014, when the Bolts beat the then-defending Super Bowl Champions, 30-21.