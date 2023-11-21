Where Are the Bolts in Week 12 Power Rankings?

The Chargers return home looking to bounce back as they host the Ravens in a Sunday Night Football matchup.
Ahead of their matchup against Baltimore, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 12.
No. 13: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 16)
I just can't give up on this team, and I feel some kind of weird, mystic, end-of-season run is still in the works. If Brandon Staley can somehow pull off a stunner over the Ravens next weekend, the schedule opens up generously, with the Bills serving as the lone potential foil (unless you consider the Broncos markedly more dangerous). I still think the Chargers can run the table, and perhaps some of these three-point games start to tip in the other direction.
No. 17: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 17)
No. 17: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 15)
A win in Week 12 will make QB Justin Herbert 30-30 as an NFL starter in the regular season.
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 11 trip to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field
No. 18: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 14)
No. 18: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 17)
Just about everything that could go wrong for the Los Angeles Chargers did in Week 11.
No. 19: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 18)
The Chargers have a talented and fairly balanced roster, but they're 4-6 this season (despite outscoring opponents by 21) ... Five of this season's six losses have come by three points or fewer.
No. 21: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 16)
No. 21: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 16)
No. 24: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 17)
No. 26: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 19)
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.