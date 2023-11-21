Where Are the Bolts in Week 12 Power Rankings?

Ahead of their matchup against Baltimore, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 12.

I just can't give up on this team, and I feel some kind of weird, mystic, end-of-season run is still in the works. If Brandon Staley can somehow pull off a stunner over the Ravens next weekend, the schedule opens up generously, with the Bills serving as the lone potential foil (unless you consider the Broncos markedly more dangerous). I still think the Chargers can run the table, and perhaps some of these three-point games start to tip in the other direction.