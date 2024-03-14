How AFC West Free Agency Moves Affect the Chargers

The 2024 NFL free agency period is in full swing.
The Chargers have made a handful of moves, all of which can be found in our 2024 Free Agency Tracker.
So, too, have the rest of the Bolts division foes.
Here's a look at what the rest of the AFC West has been up to:
Broncos
Denver's most notable moves were releasing two of the biggest names on their roster in quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Justin Simmons.
Wilson, of course, is the headliner as it means the Denver will have a new full-time starting quarterback in 2024. The Broncos could start Jarrett Stidham, who the Bolts saw in Week 17 last year, or add another name in free agency and/or the draft.
Denver also lost starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who agreed to terms with the Titans in free agency.
Although the Broncos are undergoing a bit of a roster overhaul, they did bring back a handful of their own players: safety P.J. Locke, kicker Wil Lutz, fullback Michael Burton and tight end Adam Trautman.
Denver's lone outside addition was safety Brandon Jones, who was recently with the Dolphins.
Chiefs
The Chiefs have primarily focused on defense of late, highlighted by the return of defensive tackle Chris Jones.
One of the league's top defensive players, Jones has 75.5 career sacks through eight seasons and consistently wreaks havoc in the trenches. With the Chargers in the market for a starting center, finding a good one is now even more important with Jones' return to KC.
The Chiefs also brought back linebacker Drue Tranquill, safety Deon Bush and defensive tackle Mike Pennel, all of whom played key roles in Kansas City's Super-Bowl season.
Kansas City's lone offensive move thus far was the addition of tight end Irv Smith, Jr., who will be a secondary option in the passing game.
Raiders
The Raiders roster — which is now being put together by former Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco — has been reconstructed in recent days.
Las Vegas released four players — quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback Brian Hoyer, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery — to free up a good chunk of cap space.
The Raiders then went out and landed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with a mammoth contract.
The combination of Wilkins and edge rusher Maxx Crosby will be headache for the Bolts and other teams up front.
Offensively, Las Vegas might have found a new starting quarterback in Gardner Minshew II. He'll be protected by center Andre James, who re-signed with the Raiders.
The Raiders will look a little different next year, but finding a way to slow down Wilkins and Crosby will be the main priority for the Chargers.