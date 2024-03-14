 Skip to main content
How AFC West Free Agency Moves Affect the Chargers

Mar 14, 2024 at 08:30 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

AFCW

The 2024 NFL free agency period is in full swing.

The Chargers have made a handful of moves, all of which can be found in our 2024 Free Agency Tracker.

So, too, have the rest of the Bolts division foes.

Here's a look at what the rest of the AFC West has been up to:

Broncos

Denver's most notable moves were releasing two of the biggest names on their roster in quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Justin Simmons.

Wilson, of course, is the headliner as it means the Denver will have a new full-time starting quarterback in 2024. The Broncos could start Jarrett Stidham, who the Bolts saw in Week 17 last year, or add another name in free agency and/or the draft.

Denver also lost starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who agreed to terms with the Titans in free agency.

Although the Broncos are undergoing a bit of a roster overhaul, they did bring back a handful of their own players: safety P.J. Locke, kicker Wil Lutz, fullback Michael Burton and tight end Adam Trautman.

Denver's lone outside addition was safety Brandon Jones, who was recently with the Dolphins.

Chiefs

The Chiefs have primarily focused on defense of late, highlighted by the return of defensive tackle Chris Jones.

One of the league's top defensive players, Jones has 75.5 career sacks through eight seasons and consistently wreaks havoc in the trenches. With the Chargers in the market for a starting center, finding a good one is now even more important with Jones' return to KC.

The Chiefs also brought back linebacker Drue Tranquill, safety Deon Bush and defensive tackle Mike Pennel, all of whom played key roles in Kansas City's Super-Bowl season.

Kansas City's lone offensive move thus far was the addition of tight end Irv Smith, Jr., who will be a secondary option in the passing game.

Chargers Host Ceremonial Kickoff of Snoop & Housh Flag Football League

The Chargers hosted a kickoff event in both El Segundo and Cerritos for the opening week of action in the new Snoop & Housh Flag Football League!!

Partnering with multi-platinum recording artist and entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg, and 11-year veteran wide receiver and NFL Legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh, the co-ed flag football league is centered on empowering youth athletes in Greater Los Angeles, ages five-through-13, to help build their self-esteems, while learning the importance of teamwork in a safe, fun and inclusive environment through football skill development.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the inaugural week of the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League on Friday, March 9, 2024 at Campus El Segundo in El Segundo, CA.

Raiders

The Raiders roster — which is now being put together by former Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco — has been reconstructed in recent days.

Las Vegas released four players — quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback Brian Hoyer, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery — to free up a good chunk of cap space.

The Raiders then went out and landed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with a mammoth contract.

The combination of Wilkins and edge rusher Maxx Crosby will be headache for the Bolts and other teams up front.

Offensively, Las Vegas might have found a new starting quarterback in Gardner Minshew II. He'll be protected by center Andre James, who re-signed with the Raiders.

The Raiders will look a little different next year, but finding a way to slow down Wilkins and Crosby will be the main priority for the Chargers.

