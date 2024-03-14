How AFC West Free Agency Moves Affect the Chargers

The Chargers hosted a kickoff event in both El Segundo and Cerritos for the opening week of action in the new Snoop & Housh Flag Football League!!

Partnering with multi-platinum recording artist and entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg, and 11-year veteran wide receiver and NFL Legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh, the co-ed flag football league is centered on empowering youth athletes in Greater Los Angeles, ages five-through-13, to help build their self-esteems, while learning the importance of teamwork in a safe, fun and inclusive environment through football skill development.