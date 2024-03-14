 Skip to main content
5 Things to Know About New Chargers TE Will Dissly

Mar 14, 2024 at 09:15 AM
Omar Navarro

WD 5 things

The Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.

Here are five things to know about Dissly:

1. Joining from Seattle

Dissly joins the Bolts after spending his entire NFL career with Seattle.

A fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, Dissly was the eighth tight end selected in that year's draft.

He would go on to spend six seasons with the Seahawks before being released last week.

2. Blocking prowess

Dissly's receiving stats might not pop off the screen, but the big tight end brings the physicality and toughness that Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is looking for.

He comes in as one of the better blocking tight ends in the NFL, continuously being a big part of the Seahawks offense as a blocker.

And he's coming off a career best year in all facets of that department.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dissly had a run-blocking grade of 77.2 in 2023, which was second among tight ends with at least 20 percent of the snaps in 2023. He was also second in that group in pass-blocking with a grade of 83.5.

Both marks were the best of his career, and he has been as steady as they come blocking from the tight end position.

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs on to the field during introductions before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs on to the field during introductions before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs down the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs down the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) tries to break a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) tries to break a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) stiff arms Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) while carrying the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) stiff arms Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) while carrying the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) gets set to block during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) gets set to block during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs out on to the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs out on to the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs with the ball after catching a pass from quarterback Drew Lock against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs with the ball after catching a pass from quarterback Drew Lock against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) scores a touchdown on a 19-yard pass reception ahead of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) scores a touchdown on a 19-yard pass reception ahead of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.

3. By the numbers

Dissly's success as a blocker doesn't mean he hasn't been a reliable target in his career thus far.

Since playing in 10 total games his first two seasons, Dissly has missed just five games since the 2020 season.

He would play in a total of 72 games for the Seahawks, starting in 65 of them, while becoming a reliable target for the Seattle offense. Dissly has 127 career receptions for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His career-best season came in 2022 where he caught a career-high 34 passes for 349 yards, with 20 of them going for first downs. He would also earn the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week award during Week 8 of that season for forcing and recovering a fumble.

4. Switching positions at Washington

Dissly was an NFL draft pick as a tight end, but he did not start out that way at the University of Washington.

He would spend his first two seasons with the Huskies on the defensive line, playing in 19 games.

Dissly later moved to tight end before his junior year, a position he also played in high school.

He would make an impact from the jump in fact, scoring a 27-yard touchdown in his first career reception against Portland State.

Dissly started 11 of the 13 games at tight end for Washington in his senior season and cagught 21 passes, earning Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

5. Montana's Gatorade High School Player of the Year

Before Dissly joined the Huskies, the Bozeman, Montana native was a star in the high school ranks.

He was a standout player on both sides of the ball from the jump while playing on the varsity team as a freshman. Dissly was named Defensive Co-MVP of the Montana AA level as well as the first-team AA All-State at defensive end and tight end in his junior and senior year.

Dissly was stellar his senior year, racking up 57 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks while catching 55 passes for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns enroute to being named Montana's Gatorade High School Player of the Year.

