5 Things to Know About New Chargers TE Will Dissly

3. By the numbers

Dissly's success as a blocker doesn't mean he hasn't been a reliable target in his career thus far.

Since playing in 10 total games his first two seasons, Dissly has missed just five games since the 2020 season.

He would play in a total of 72 games for the Seahawks, starting in 65 of them, while becoming a reliable target for the Seattle offense. Dissly has 127 career receptions for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His career-best season came in 2022 where he caught a career-high 34 passes for 349 yards, with 20 of them going for first downs. He would also earn the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week award during Week 8 of that season for forcing and recovering a fumble.

4. Switching positions at Washington

Dissly was an NFL draft pick as a tight end, but he did not start out that way at the University of Washington.

He would spend his first two seasons with the Huskies on the defensive line, playing in 19 games.

Dissly later moved to tight end before his junior year, a position he also played in high school.

He would make an impact from the jump in fact, scoring a 27-yard touchdown in his first career reception against Portland State.

Dissly started 11 of the 13 games at tight end for Washington in his senior season and cagught 21 passes, earning Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

5. Montana's Gatorade High School Player of the Year

Before Dissly joined the Huskies, the Bozeman, Montana native was a star in the high school ranks.

He was a standout player on both sides of the ball from the jump while playing on the varsity team as a freshman. Dissly was named Defensive Co-MVP of the Montana AA level as well as the first-team AA All-State at defensive end and tight end in his junior and senior year.