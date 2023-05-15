Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

NFL and Nike to Host the Second Annual Nike Football Kickoff Classic

May 15, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
Series Only

Today, The National Football League in partnership with Nike announced the second annual football classic to kick off the 2023 high school football season. Hosted at Nike World Headquarters (WHQ), the Nike Football Kickoff Classic will feature three high school football games — two girls flag football games and one boys football game.

Top ranked boys' teams Long Beach Poly High School, California and Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada, along with high powered girls' teams Willowbrook High School, Illinois versus Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada, and Long Beach Poly High School, California versus Irvington High School, New Jersey will match up on Ronaldo Field at the Nike WHQ. NFL clubs will mirror the experience by hosting boys tackle and girls flag games in their home markets.

The collaboration between Nike, the NFL and clubs will allow each of the participating boys and girls high school teams to play in the high school kickoff in their local markets.

"For the second year, the Nike Football Kickoff Classic will serve as the official kickoff of high school football around the country," said ROMAN OBEN, VP of NFL Football Development. "These games will bring an unimaginable experience for high school football players. Congrats to all the participating NFL markets giving girls and boys in high school football the shared kickoff experience it deserves."

The Nike Football Kickoff Classic is scheduled for August 23 - 26. The moment will be shared socially @usnikefootball @athlete channels @EAMadden @NFLClub channels @playfootball.

Participating Schools:

Boys Tackle: (8-25 Time TBA) Long Beach Poly High School versus Bishop Gorman High School

Girls Flag: (8-24, Time TBA) Willowbrook High School versus Bishop Gorman High School

Girls Flag: (8-24, Time TBA) Long Beach Poly High School versus Irvington High School

This season schools participating in the Nike Kickoff Classic will be sponsored by the NFL team in their home markets.

NFL Team                   High School Team

LA Chargers                Long Beach Poly High School

LA Rams                     Long Beach Poly High School (Girls Flag)

Las Vegas Raiders       Bishop Gorman High School

Chicago Bears             Willowbrook High School (Girls Flag)

New York Jets              Irvington High School (Girls Flag)

For more information, please visit Playfootball.com

Media Contacts:

Avis Roper, National Football League (NFL)

Avis.roper@nfl.com

Media.relations@nike.com

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Chargers 2023 NFL Draft Party Set for April 27 at Westfield Century City

The Los Angeles Chargers will host a free NFL Draft Party at the renowned, open-air Westfield Century City Atrium during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27 from 3:30 pm – 10:00 pm PT.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Invitational presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles Returns to Rolling Hills Country Club June 5

Bolts' Annual Golf Tournament and After Party will benefit the Chargers Impact Fund

news

Chargers Follow 2022 Webby Win with Multiple 2023 Nominations from International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences

The Los Angeles Chargers content team is once again the focus of industry recognition from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as a 2023 Webby Honoree (Social, Sports) and 2023 Webby Nominee in both the General Video (Viral) and Video Series & Channels (Sports) categories.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund to Celebrate Reopening of Team-Renovated Facilities at East Valley Animal Shelter with Adoption Event

The Chargers Impact Fund, along with team partner Lazy Dog Restaurants, will cover adoption fees for the first 20 dogs adopted at the newly-renovated East Valley location.

news

Chargers Elevate Derrick Ansley to Defensive Coordinator; Announce Coaching Staff Hires and Additional Promotion

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the elevation of Derrick Ansley to Defensive Coordinator, as well as the additions of Linebackers Coach Jeff Howard, Defensive Quality Control Robert Muschamp and Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier to the coaching staff.

news

TCL Names Quarterback Justin Herbert Its Newest Brand Ambassador and Partners With the Los Angeles Chargers

SoCal Based Electronics Brand will be an Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Chargers

news

Kellen Moore to be Chargers Next Offensive Coordinator

The Chargers have agreed to terms with the former Dallas offensive coordinator, who will work with quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Kellen Moore as Offensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. Moore coached for the Dallas Cowboys, serving as offensive coordinator from for the last four seasons (2018-22) after beginning his coaching career as Dallas' quarterbacks coach.

news

Justin Herbert Pro Bowl & Injury Update

Quarterback Justin Herbert, an alternate for the AFC in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, will be unable to participate after having surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder last Wednesday, January 25.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

Latest News
Advertising