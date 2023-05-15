NFL and Nike to Host the Second Annual Nike Football Kickoff Classic

Today, The National Football League in partnership with Nike announced the second annual football classic to kick off the 2023 high school football season. Hosted at Nike World Headquarters (WHQ), the Nike Football Kickoff Classic will feature three high school football games — two girls flag football games and one boys football game.

Top ranked boys' teams Long Beach Poly High School, California and Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada, along with high powered girls' teams Willowbrook High School, Illinois versus Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada, and Long Beach Poly High School, California versus Irvington High School, New Jersey will match up on Ronaldo Field at the Nike WHQ. NFL clubs will mirror the experience by hosting boys tackle and girls flag games in their home markets.

The collaboration between Nike, the NFL and clubs will allow each of the participating boys and girls high school teams to play in the high school kickoff in their local markets.

"For the second year, the Nike Football Kickoff Classic will serve as the official kickoff of high school football around the country," said ROMAN OBEN, VP of NFL Football Development. "These games will bring an unimaginable experience for high school football players. Congrats to all the participating NFL markets giving girls and boys in high school football the shared kickoff experience it deserves."

The Nike Football Kickoff Classic is scheduled for August 23 - 26. The moment will be shared socially @usnikefootball @athlete channels @EAMadden @NFLClub channels @playfootball.

Participating Schools:

Boys Tackle: (8-25 Time TBA) Long Beach Poly High School versus Bishop Gorman High School

Girls Flag: (8-24, Time TBA) Willowbrook High School versus Bishop Gorman High School

Girls Flag: (8-24, Time TBA) Long Beach Poly High School versus Irvington High School

This season schools participating in the Nike Kickoff Classic will be sponsored by the NFL team in their home markets.

NFL Team High School Team

LA Chargers Long Beach Poly High School

LA Rams Long Beach Poly High School (Girls Flag)

Las Vegas Raiders Bishop Gorman High School

Chicago Bears Willowbrook High School (Girls Flag)

New York Jets Irvington High School (Girls Flag)

For more information, please visit Playfootball.com

Media Contacts: