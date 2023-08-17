Los Angeles Chargers, LA Teams Mobilize for Maui Wildfire Relief

The Los Angeles Chargers organization will donate a minimum of $50,000 to Maui wildfire relief efforts andhopes to surpass that amount by using its preseason game this Sunday, August 20 versus New Orleans to raise funds. The team's charitable arm, The Chargers Impact Fund, will contribute its entire portion of 50/50 Raffle proceeds to Maui wildfire relief. The Chargers, along with fellow Los Angeles professional sports teams the Dodgers, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Clippers, Angel City FC, Ducks, Angels, Sparks and Rams, have collectively committed to donate a combined $450,000 to the American Red Cross' ongoing efforts in Maui.

"The images and video coming out of Maui over the past week are heartbreaking," said Chargers Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "The destruction is beyond comprehension, and the loss of life is nothing short of tragic. This hits especially close to home when I think of the vibrant Hawaiian community here in Southern California and players past and present like Manti Te'o and Alohi Gilman – proud Hawaiians who I know are hurting right now. It's our duty to lend a helping hand and aid our neighbors across the Pacific in their recovery efforts while keeping them top of mind in the tough weeks and months ahead."

Since its inception at SoFi Stadium in 2021, the 50/50 raffle has been responsible for helping the Chargers Impact Fund allocate nearly $1.2 millionin funding towards community organizations and initiatives across Southern California.

"In the wake of recent events in Maui, the images, videos and stories of the past few days have struck a deeply personal chord with me," said safety Alohi Gilman. "Maui isn't just a place on the map; it's a part of my homeland, my connection to Hawaii. My heart resonates with the resilience of the people who lost their homes while also stepping up for their neighbors in need.

"Hawaiians represent a rich tapestry of culture, family, and values that embody the spirit of Aloha. And it's our privilege to share the warmth of Aloha with the world. I implore everyone to embrace the Aloha spirit, to extend your hand in solidarity with Maui. Whether through donations, acts of kindness or spreading love far and wide, let's join together in making a difference."

"I was fortunate to grow up experiencing the incredible bond of a community and the hospitality we, as Hawaiians, proudly share with the rest of the world," said Chargers Legend Manti Te'o. "It's been extremely heartening to see people from all walks of life rally around my people and return that love and support. In life there are things that we simply cannot control, but what we can control is how we respond. This weekend is an opportunity for our Chargers 'ohana to respond; to come together and assist Maui in its time of need."

The Chargers Impact Fund's 50/50 Raffle gives fans the opportunity to purchase a raffle ticket during home games and the chance to win half of the jackpot, all while playing an active role in nurturing the vitality of their local communities. While the other half of the jackpot traditionally goes to the Chargers Impact Fund,which in turn allocates funds towards helping build strong support structures for youth, families and their communities across Southern California, for Sunday's game the Impact Fund has arranged for the entirety of its proceeds from the raffle to directly benefit the American Red Cross and its ongoing humanitarian work in Maui.

Ticket sales occur from the time gates open through the end of the third quarter. Tickets are available from sellers on the concourse and raffle kiosks located throughout SoFi Stadium. The winning ticket number will be posted in-game on the videoboard during the fourth quarter.

The Chargers and the team's fans have a storied history of stepping up in times of need. From aiding those impacted by Hurricane Harvey with a food and supply drive and monetary donation, to supporting California Wildfire Relief efforts over the decades, to supporting tsunami relief efforts across the globe, fans and the organization have consistently stepped up in times of need. For more information on the Chargers charitable endeavors as well as the important work of the Chargers Impact Fund and its programs, visitwww.chargers.com/impact.