Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Every Chargers Madden 22 Rating: What is Justin Herbert's Overall?

Jul 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM
210731-BB-CP

The Madden 22 ratings are officially here! Check out the overall ratings for the Bolts.

Table inside Article
Player Overall Rating
Keenan Allen 93
Joey Bosa 92
Derwin James 88
Corey Linsley 88
Bryan Bulaga 87
Chris Harris Jr. 87
Austin Ekeler 85
Jared Cook 84
Linval Joseph 84
Mike Williams 82
Justin Herbert 80
Kenneth Murray Jr 78
Uchenna Nwosu 77
Michael Davis 74
Matt Feiler 74
Jerry Tillery 74
Nasir Adderley 73
Kyler Fackrell 73
Justin Jackson 73
Rashawn Slater 73
Drue Tranquill 73
Justin Jones 72
Asante Samuel Jr 72
Jalen Guyton 71
Michael Badgley 70
Lachlan Edwards 70
Tyron Johnson 70
Joshua Kelley 70
Christian Covington 69
Ryan Smith 69
Kyzir White 68
Tevaughn Campbell 67
Josh Palmer 67
Joe Reed 67
Alohi Gilman 66
Ty Long 66
Gabe Nabers 66
Chris Rumph II 66
Brandon Facyson 65
K.J. Hill Jr 65
John Hurst 65
Donald Parham Jr 65
Scott Quessenberry 65
Larry Rountree III 65
Ben DeLuca 64
Emeke Egbule 64
Tre' McKitty 64
Nick Niemann 64
Austin Proehl 64
Mark Webb Jr 64
Oday Aboushi 63
Stephen Anderson 63
Jason Moore 63
Cortez Broughton 62
Chase Daniel 62
Joe Gaziano 62
Trey Pipkins III 62
Darius Bradwell 61
Breiden Fehoko 61
Frederick Smith Jr 61
Easton Stick 61
Jared Goldwire 60
Cole Christiansen 59
Brenden Jaimes 59
Donte Vaughn 59
John Brannon 58
Jessie Lemonier 58
Hunter Kampmoyer 57
Nathan Gilliam 56
Ryan Hunter 55
Storm Norton 55
Amen Ogbongbemiga 55
Tyree St. Louis 53
Cole Mazza 27

Related Links

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

NFL Execs Rank Justin Herbert Top 10 QB

Jeremy Fowler compiled another Top 10 player list for ESPN based off executives, coaches and players voting -- this time looking at the quarterback position.
news

Bolts Buzz: Where Does Joey Bosa Rank Among ESPN's Top Edge Rushers?

Jeremy Fowler recently wrote an article "Ranking the NFL's top 10 edge rushers for 2021".
news

Bolts Buzz: NFL.com Rates Chargers as "Complete Team"

Marc Ross of NFL.com recently ranked the "Top 5 Complete Teams Heading Into the 2021 Season."
news

Happy Birthday LaDainian Tomlinson!

LT turns 42 today!
news

MMQB Praises Coach Staley

On the latest edition of the MMQB, Albert Breer noted how impressed he was with head coach Brandon Staley as the team wrapped up their offseason program last week.
news

Happy Birthday Antonio Gates!

The goat turns 41 today! 
news

Bolts Buzz: CBS Sports Rates Chargers Offseason

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked the "Top 10 NFL Offseasons By Team". 
news

Bolts Buzz: Bolts Biggest Fantasy Breakout Star?

Last week, Bleacher Report compiled a list of "Every NFL Team's Biggest Potential Fantasy Breakout Star in 2021".
news

Bolts Buzz: NFL Praises Chargers Offseason Decisions

Judy Battista of NFL.com recently compiled a list of "Eight NFL Teams That Did Right By Their QBs This Offseason".
news

Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Surprising Rookie Gem?

Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of "Every NFL Team's 2021 Surprise Rookie Gem".
news

Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Underappreciated Player?

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com recently compiled a list of the league's "most underappreciated players" heading into the 2021 season

From Our Partners:

news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Malik Jefferson and Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced a pair of roster moves, releasing linebacker Malik Jefferson and guard Trai Turner.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2k21

Safety Derwin James and Linebacker Kyzir White face off in NBA 2k21 as the Lakers and Warriors go down to the wire. Presented by Southern California Toyota.
video

King of the Court: Best of Chargers NBA 2k21 Tournament

Relive the entire King of the Court tournament featuring Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Kenneth Murray Jr. and more! Sponsored by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising