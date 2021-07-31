Every Chargers Madden 22 Rating: What is Justin Herbert's Overall?

The Madden 22 ratings are officially here! Check out the overall ratings for the Bolts.
|Player
|Overall Rating
|Keenan Allen
|93
|Joey Bosa
|92
|Derwin James
|88
|Corey Linsley
|88
|Bryan Bulaga
|87
|Chris Harris Jr.
|87
|Austin Ekeler
|85
|Jared Cook
|84
|Linval Joseph
|84
|Mike Williams
|82
|Justin Herbert
|80
|Kenneth Murray Jr
|78
|Uchenna Nwosu
|77
|Michael Davis
|74
|Matt Feiler
|74
|Jerry Tillery
|74
|Nasir Adderley
|73
|Kyler Fackrell
|73
|Justin Jackson
|73
|Rashawn Slater
|73
|Drue Tranquill
|73
|Justin Jones
|72
|Asante Samuel Jr
|72
|Jalen Guyton
|71
|Michael Badgley
|70
|Lachlan Edwards
|70
|Tyron Johnson
|70
|Joshua Kelley
|70
|Christian Covington
|69
|Ryan Smith
|69
|Kyzir White
|68
|Tevaughn Campbell
|67
|Josh Palmer
|67
|Joe Reed
|67
|Alohi Gilman
|66
|Ty Long
|66
|Gabe Nabers
|66
|Chris Rumph II
|66
|Brandon Facyson
|65
|K.J. Hill Jr
|65
|John Hurst
|65
|Donald Parham Jr
|65
|Scott Quessenberry
|65
|Larry Rountree III
|65
|Ben DeLuca
|64
|Emeke Egbule
|64
|Tre' McKitty
|64
|Nick Niemann
|64
|Austin Proehl
|64
|Mark Webb Jr
|64
|Oday Aboushi
|63
|Stephen Anderson
|63
|Jason Moore
|63
|Cortez Broughton
|62
|Chase Daniel
|62
|Joe Gaziano
|62
|Trey Pipkins III
|62
|Darius Bradwell
|61
|Breiden Fehoko
|61
|Frederick Smith Jr
|61
|Easton Stick
|61
|Jared Goldwire
|60
|Cole Christiansen
|59
|Brenden Jaimes
|59
|Donte Vaughn
|59
|John Brannon
|58
|Jessie Lemonier
|58
|Hunter Kampmoyer
|57
|Nathan Gilliam
|56
|Ryan Hunter
|55
|Storm Norton
|55
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|55
|Tyree St. Louis
|53
|Cole Mazza
|27
