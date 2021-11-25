Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) take on the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High, in Week 12.
MATCHUP
- The Broncos have a 68-53 edge over the Bolts with one tie in the series. Nine of the last 11 matchups in the Mile High City have been decided by one score, including five of them by less than seven points.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT
LOCATION & FORECAST
- Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Co.)
- Partly cloudy. High: 55° Low: 39°
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
Analyst: Adam Archuleta
Sideline: A.J. Ross
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).
