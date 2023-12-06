Los Angeles Chargers Set to Open New Team Store in El Segundo, CA

The Chargers Team Store at Chargers Commons joins The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium in offering a year-round 15% merchandise discount for Bolt Fam Season Ticket Members when presenting a valid Membership Card

Chargers fans now have a second brick and mortar location to shop for exclusive team merchandise not found online or at other retailers with the brand-new, El Segundo-based Chargers Team Store at Chargers Commons. Located near the team's new state-of-the-art headquarters and training facility opening in Spring 2024, the Chargers Team Store will open its doors to the public just in time for the holiday season on Thursday, December 7.

The store, situated in the Chargers Commons retail complex at 2144 East El Segundo Blvd, Ste. C, will be home to exclusive merchandise drops and limited-edition collaborations while also offering team jerseys, headwear, Nike sideline apparel and more. Complete with a jersey-customization station, shoppers can design their own jersey with a preferred number and name on the back that will be made for them in-store during their visit.

Unique items available for purchase during the store's opening week include a special Antonio Gates Homage brand t-shirt – available in advance of his Chargers Hall of Fame induction ceremony during halftime of this Sunday's home game (Dec. 10) against the Denver Broncos – and the restocking of previously sold-out apparel and skate decks from the popular Crenshaw Skate Club x Chargers collaboration.

In addition to the online team store at shop.chargers.com, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets, fans will now be able to shop for their favorite Chargers gear at the following team-specific locations:

CHARGERS TEAM STORE AT CHARGERS COMMONS

2144 East El Segundo Blvd., Ste. C

El Segundo, CA 90245

Hours of Operation

Thursday – Saturday / 11:00 am – 7:00 pm / Closed on holidays

THE EQUIPMENT ROOM AT SOFI STADIUM

1001 Stadium Dr.

Inglewood, CA 90301

Street Entry: S Prairie Ave & E Arbor Vitae St / Parking: Lot N / Stadium Entrance: American Airlines Plaza Gate 6

Hours of Operation