Los Angeles Chargers Select Four Players on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up the 2020 NFL Draft with four selections on Saturday. The Bolts drafted UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in the fourth round (112th overall), Virginia wide receiver Joe Reed in the fifth round (151st overall), Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman in the sixth round (186th overall) and Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (220th overall).

Kelley made an immediate impact at UCLA in 2018 as a walk-on after transferring from UC Davis, winning team MVP honors in each of his final two collegiate seasons. A two-time first-team All-Pacific-12 recognition from The Associated Press, he became just the eighth running back in school history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

The Lancaster, Calif., native ended his tenure at UCLA ranked 10th in school history with 10 career 100-yard rushing contests, good for the most by any player to begin his Bruins career as a walk-on. As a junior in 2018, ran for 289 yards against cross-town rival Southern California, the third-best single-game performance in school history. Kelley is the first UCLA running back to be drafted by the Bolts since 1987 and will wear No. 27.

Reed finished his Virginia career as the school's all-time leader in kickoff return yardage (3,042) and kickoff return touchdowns (five), including one that he took 100 yards for a score in 2019. He is the only player in FBS history with 2,700-plus kickoff return yards and a return average of at least 28 yards-per-return for his career.

As a senior, Reed earned second-team All-America honors from USA Today and was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference All-Purpose selection. In addition to his return abilities, he rushed for a touchdown as a sophomore and caught 16 career receiving scores, including seven in each of his final two seasons. Reed is the first Cavalier drafted by the Chargers since 2006 and the first Virginia Wide receiver taken by the Bolts since 1974. He will wear No. 12 for Los Angeles.

Gilman started all 36 games played with Notre Dame. He totaled 169 tackles (91 solo), six tackles for loss, three interceptions, six forced fumbles and a recovery in two seasons in South Bend, Ind. Gilman served as a team captain for the Fighting Irish in 2019, earning recognition on the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week in Week 5 for a performance against Virginia that included three tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception.

Before suiting up for Notre Dame, Gilman played his freshman year at Navy, seeing action in all 14 games with 12 starts. He was second on the team with 76 tackles (50 solo), five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries, earning Eastern College Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors. Gilman is the sixth player from Notre Dame drafted by the Bolts since 2013 and will wear No. 32.

Hill finished his four-year tenure for Ohio State with a school-record 201 catches for 2,332 yards (11.6 avg.) and 20 touchdowns in 53 games played. He became the first receiver in Buckeyes history to have three-straight seasons of 50-plus catches, doing so from 2017-19. Hill earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in each of the last two seasons and also tied a school record by catching a pass in 48-straight games.