Los Angeles Chargers Receive Most Webby Recognitions Ever by a Major Sports League Franchise in a Single Year

Apr 04, 2024 at 01:25 PM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers content team continues to break new ground, receiving four Webby recognitions earlier this week – the most ever for a major sports league franchise in a single year. Over the past three years, the Chargers have been the focus of industry recognition from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as a 2023 Webby Honoree (Social, Sports), 2023 Webby Nominee in both the General Video (Viral) and Video Series & Channels (Sports) categories, 2022 Webby Honoree (Best Editing) and 2022 Webby People's Voice Winner (Social, Sports).

Nominated for Best Use of Vertical Video, Social – General Social (Sports) and Video – Video Series & Channels (Sports) and honored for Video – General Video (Viral), the Chargers were the only NFL team nominated in each category and were the only major sports league franchise honored in the General Video (Viral) category. The team's 'King Aidan' YouTube Short has, to date, received more than 45 million views – most of any NFL YouTube Short.

Facing off in fan voting against large brands such as Duolingo and Carhartt, media organizations such as Warner Brother's House of Highlights, the Olympic Channel and Bleacher Report and sports organizations such as the USTA's US Open feed and USA Swimming, among others, the Chargers previously knocked off the National Basketball Association, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports and the Canadian Olympic Committee for the Internet's highest honor in 2022.

Fans can submit their vote to support the team's nomination at vote.webbyawards.com. Voting is open from April 2 to Thursday, April 18, at 11:59 pm PDT. All Webby winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23 and honored at the star-studded, in-person 28th Annual Webby Awards on Monday, May 13 in New York.

Chargers social continues to put out one-of-a-kind content garnering the achievement of over 1 billion impressions surmounting 72 million engagements across all platforms. In addition, the Chargers continue to rank #1 on Youtube in the NFL in total views and are currently ranked #6 on TikTok. They are also ranked in the top five in the NFL engagement Rank across Instagram and X/Twitter.

Founded in 1998, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences helps drive the creative, technical, purpose-driven and professional progress of the Internet and evolving forms of digital media. An international organization, The Academy selects the nominees and winners for The Webby Awards and The Lovie Awards – the leading honors for the Internet and individual achievement in technology and creativity.

