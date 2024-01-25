Jim Harbaugh Earns the Chargers 'A Grades' as New Head Coach

It's a new era in Los Angeles.
The Chargers Wednesday agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh to become the franchise's new head coach, as the former Bolts quarterback returns to the NFL after nearly a decade.
Harbaugh has been perhaps the most sought after name on the NFL head coaching circuit over the last couple of years — and rightfully so.
He's a proven winner at every stop he's been the head coach and coupled with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and the pieces on the Bolts roster, Harbaugh sporting the powder blue again has lauded high praise from pundits around the NFL.
SB Nation's Senior Staff Writer James Dator is among them, giving the Chargers an 'A+ grade' for a move he believes could work out in a big way.
Dator wrote:
Los Angeles became the team to watch now after landing the biggest name of the 2024 cycle.
Regardless of what you think about Harbaugh personally, the man can coach. He's an expert at getting players to buy in — taking middling teams and getting them over the hump…
Harbaugh is adopting the best team seeking a coach this season. The roster is essentially set, and he's getting a Top 10 starting quarterback in Justin Herbert (and I'd listen to arguments for him being Top 5). There's very little this team needs other than a better man at the helm, and this could end up being a brilliant move.
Take a look at the top photos of Jim Harbaugh during his playing days as a Charger.
Harbaugh's resume speaks for itself, as the coach has had a hand in building a successful team every step of the way.
This is part of the reason CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin gave the Bolts an ‘A grade’ for the move, noting his past success and just how much this means for the team competing in the talented AFC West.
Benjamin wrote:
Harbaugh's been an undisputed winner everywhere he's coached, and that includes the NFL. One win away from a Super Bowl title with the 49ers back in 2012, now he's back on the West Coast with a franchise quarterback and playoff-caliber roster already in place, guiding the team he once played for in the '90s. It's a perfect match, pairing a talented but sometimes-sheepish contender with a rugged program-builder who knows how to dial up splashy offense. The AFC West is interesting again.
ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum and Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson both also commended the move, awarding it an 'A- grade'.
And for Tannenbaum, Harbaugh's work with quarterbacks and team building at every stop throughout his career could mean big things for Herbert and the Chargers going forward.
Tannenbaum wrote:
This is an ideal fit for both sides. Going back to his time as a Raiders assistant in 2002-03, every quarterback coached by Harbaugh has gotten better, so this should only help Herbert's ascension to superstar QB status… It's a very strong hire for an organization that needs to get back on track.
It's just the beginning for the Chargers, but Robinson believes adding Harbaugh is a big step forward.
Robinson wrote:
There's work to be done in L.A… But Harbaugh has been here before, and if his work with the 49ers is any indication, the Chargers' turnaround might not take long.
