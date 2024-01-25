Jim Harbaugh Earns the Chargers 'A Grades' as New Head Coach

Harbaugh's resume speaks for itself, as the coach has had a hand in building a successful team every step of the way.

This is part of the reason CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin gave the Bolts an ‘A grade’ for the move, noting his past success and just how much this means for the team competing in the talented AFC West.

Benjamin wrote:

Harbaugh's been an undisputed winner everywhere he's coached, and that includes the NFL. One win away from a Super Bowl title with the 49ers back in 2012, now he's back on the West Coast with a franchise quarterback and playoff-caliber roster already in place, guiding the team he once played for in the '90s. It's a perfect match, pairing a talented but sometimes-sheepish contender with a rugged program-builder who knows how to dial up splashy offense. The AFC West is interesting again.

ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum and Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson both also commended the move, awarding it an 'A- grade'.

And for Tannenbaum, Harbaugh's work with quarterbacks and team building at every stop throughout his career could mean big things for Herbert and the Chargers going forward.

Tannenbaum wrote:

This is an ideal fit for both sides. Going back to his time as a Raiders assistant in 2002-03, every quarterback coached by Harbaugh has gotten better, so this should only help Herbert's ascension to superstar QB status… It's a very strong hire for an organization that needs to get back on track.

It's just the beginning for the Chargers, but Robinson believes adding Harbaugh is a big step forward.

Robinson wrote: