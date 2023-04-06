Los Angeles Chargers Invitational presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles Returns to Rolling Hills Country Club June 5

The Los Angeles Chargers Invitational presented by CHLA, the team's annual golf tournament benefiting the Chargers Impact Fund, will take place June 5 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, CA, it was announced today.

"We're excited to once again host the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational at Rolling Hills Country Club and bring everyone together for such a good cause," said Chargers President of Business Operations and the Chargers Impact Fund. "It doesn't get much better than hitting the links with our players, legends, coaches and football leadership while simultaneously raising funds that help provide valuable resources to our community for education, mentorship and basic needs. We've been able to raise more than one million since the Invitational's inception in 2018, and with the continued support of fans, corporate partners and the greater Los Angeles business community this year, we're incredibly excited for the opportunity to add to that total in support of our community."

Past participants in the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational have included current Chargers Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and Zion Johnson, Legends LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner and Darren Sproles, Owner and Chairman Dean Spanos, General Manager Tom Telesco, Head Coach Brandon Staley as well as select Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes. While not playing, Chargers stars such as Derwin James have also attended the event while the rookie draft class is on hand each year for the After Party. Confirmed participants for the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers Invitational will be announced in May.

The day kicks off at Rolling Hills Country Club with golf check-in, gift bag pick-up and breakfast. The golf tournament itself will tee off in the morning, followed by the official After Party where guests will mix and mingle with their favorite Chargers and have a chance to win exclusive Chargers memorabilia and experiences. Each hole will contain various sponsor activations and giveaways that include food, beverage, golf apparel and Chargers merchandise.

Perched upon the Palos Verdes Peninsula with expansive Los Angeles cityscape-to-South Bay views, Rolling Hills Country Club is a championship golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect David McLay Kidd of Bandon Dunes fame. The club finished a remodel of the course in 2018 and hosted the 2018 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships, which the University of Southern California won at 31-under. It currently serves as the home facility for USC Men's and Women's golf and also features a luxurious 70,000 sq. ft. clubhouse designed by one of the most celebrated clubhouse architects in the West, Robert Altevers.

The Chargers have partnered with Steve Webster of CMPR to produce the organization's fourth invitational tournament benefiting the Chargers Impact Fund.

For information on the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, visit www.Chargers.com/golf.

About the Chargers Impact Fund

The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, a 501(c)3 public charity, focuses on two main pillars – Youth Empowerment and Community Advancement – to achieve its mission of creating opportunity in under-resourced neighborhoods so today's dreams can become tomorrow's reality. Founded by Alex & Faye Spanos in 1995, the Impact Fund is rooted in their belief that a solid family foundation, and the ability to lean on each other, is critical to future success. To date, the Chargers Impact Fund has awarded more than $12 million in direct community assistance and continues to honor Alex and Faye Spanos' legacy by bringing fans, volunteers, players and donors together to create supportive environments in which the next generation can thrive. For more information on the Chargers Impact Fund, please visit www.chargers.com/community/impact-fund/.

*About Rolling Hills Country Club *Established in 1965, Rolling Hills Country Club is a private, family-friendly country club perched upon the rolling hills of Palos Verdes Peninsula with expansive skyline views of the Los Angeles Basin and San Gabriel Mountains. The construction of the new clubhouse and golf course in 2018 brought a new vision of excellence. A brand-new championship golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect, David McLay Kidd. The luxurious 70,000 sq. ft. clubhouse was designed by one of the most celebrated clubhouse architects in the West, Robert Altevers. Club amenities include, championship golf course, 400 yard double-sided driving range complete with nine regulation greens that can double as a Par 3 executive course, golf academy including state-of-the-art technology including Trackman, Boditrak, and SAM Putt Lab, tennis courts, athletic facility, aquatic center, kids club, elegant spa, fine and casual dining, magnificent banquet event spaces, secluded conference rooms, stately locker rooms, and premier service distinguishing Rolling Hills Country Club as the preeminent leader in the private club experience. www.rollinghillscc.com

