Los Angeles Chargers Invitational Presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Officially Tee Off on June 3 at Rolling Hills Country Club 

Benefitting the Chargers Impact Fund, the day on the links with Chargers players, legends and coaches will be followed by a special '19th hole' championship celebration sponsored by Code Four.

The annual Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), returns once again to prestigious Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, June 3. More than a golf tournament, the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational focuses on making a lasting impact through the Chargers Impact Fund, with every swing and putt contributing to support vital community initiatives.

"We're thrilled to once again bring the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational to Rolling Hills Country Club for what has truly been a remarkable run," said A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations and the Chargers Impact Fund. "Since the Invitational's inception in 2018, we have raised north of a million dollars to help provide resources in education, mentorship programs and basic needs for individuals and organizations across Southern California. The support we've had from fans, corporate partners and businesses alike has been incredible, and we're excited to bring Chargers past and present together for a fun day of camaraderie and competition that will also make a real difference in our community."

Past participants in the Chargers Invitational have included current Chargers Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Zion Johnson, Legends LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner, Darren Sproles and Owner and Chairman Dean Spanos, along with select Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes from across the nation. Teammates such as Derwin James, Jr. have also attended to show support. The Chargers 2024 rookie class will be in attendance throughout this year's Invitational, and confirmed participants will be announced in May.

The day kicks off at Rolling Hills Country Club with golf check-in, gift bag pick-up and breakfast. The golf tournament itself will tee off in the morning with each hole featuring various sponsor activations and giveaways that include food, beverage, golf apparel and Chargers merchandise.

Following the action-packed day on the course, golfers will be invited to enjoy the '19th hole' championship celebration, sponsored by Code Four. A chance to unwind, relive the day's highlights and honor the tournament's victors in style, guests will also mix and mingle with their favorite Chargers and have a chance to win exclusive Chargers memorabilia.

Perched upon the Palos Verdes Peninsula with expansive Los Angeles cityscape-to-South Bay views, Rolling Hills Country Club is a championship golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect David McLay Kidd of Bandon Dunes fame. The club finished a remodel of the course in 2018 and hosted the 2018 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships, which the University of Southern California won at 31-under. It currently serves as the home facility for USC Men's and Women's golf and also features a luxurious 70,000 sq. ft. clubhouse designed by one of the most celebrated clubhouse architects in the West, Robert Altevers.

For information on the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, visit www.chargers.com/impact-fund/invitational.

###

About the Chargers Impact Fund

The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, a 501(c)3 public charity, focuses on two main pillars – Youth Empowerment and Community Advancement – to achieve its mission of creating opportunity in under-resourced neighborhoods so today's dreams can become tomorrow's reality. Founded by Alex & Faye Spanos in 1995, the Impact Fund is rooted in their belief that a solid family foundation, and the ability to lean on each other, is critical to future success. To date, the Chargers Impact Fund has awarded more than $12 million in direct community assistance and continues to honor Alex and Faye Spanos' legacy by bringing fans, volunteers, players and donors together to create supportive environments in which the next generation can thrive. For more information on the Chargers Impact Fund, please visit www.chargers.com/impact-fund/.

About Rolling Hills Country Club

Established in 1965, Rolling Hills Country Club has remained true to founder Omer K. Tingle's vision of the only family-oriented private club within the South Bay. The construction of the new clubhouse and golf course in 2018 brought a new vision of excellence. A brand-new championship golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect, David McLay Kidd. The luxurious 70,000 sq. ft. clubhouse designed by one of the most celebrated clubhouse architects in the West, Robert Altevers. The character and camaraderie of the individuals who comprise the Club's membership are among its most outstanding attributes. Rolling Hills Country Club is a home away from home for friends and generations of families, where they come together to celebrate some of life's most cherished events. From birthdays to wedding days, Rolling Hills Country Club provides the perfect venue for any event and memories that will last a lifetime. www.rollinghillscc.com

Media Contact: