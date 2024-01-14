Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Mike Macdonald for their head coach position.

Macdonald is currently the Ravens Defensive Coordinator, a role he's held for the past two seasons.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.

Here are five things to know about Macdonald:

1. Building the Baltimore defense

Macdonald's second season calling the plays for the Ravens has been even better than the first.

The 2022 season was his first as the defensive coordinator for Baltimore and the team finished eighth in the NFL in defensive DVOA.

But it went up another level this season.

The Ravens defense finished the regular season leading the league in points allowed per game (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31), becoming the first team in NFL history to lead every category in a single season.

The advanced numbers were stellar, too. Baltimore finished seventh in success rate and third in EPA per play. By DVOA, the Ravens finished first in overall defense, first in pass defense and seventh in run defense this year.

Macdonald had the Ravens defense playing at an elite level, a big reason that Baltimore sits as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

"[Macdonald] is a young, bright star in our league, and just like the players are executing at a high level, so is he," Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton said. "And we don't do that without him and all the other people on the staff."

2. Long history with the Ravens

Macdonald has deep ties to Baltimore.

The 36-year-old started his NFL coaching career as a coaching intern with the team back in 2014. He would go on to become a defensive assistant from 2015 to 2016, before being promoted to defensive backs coach in 2017.

In his lone season as the DBs coach, Macdonald helped the Ravens defense lead the NFL in interceptions (22) and takeaways (34). They had three shutout performances, which were the most since 2003.

The following three seasons would see Macdonald move to the linebacker group where he coached Pro Bowl linebackers Matthew Judon (2019-20) and C.J. Mosley (2018).