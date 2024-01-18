Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Mike Vrabel

3. 1997 NFL Draft pick

Vrabel also had a lengthy career on the gridiron before becoming a coach.

He was a third-round pick (No. 91 overall) by the Steelers in the 1997 NFL Draft and played 51 games in the first four seasons of his career.

Vrabel would move on to the Patriots in 2001, where he became a key defensive player during their early Super Bowl runs of the 2000s. In his eight seasons with New England, Vrabel would win three Super Bowls and play in 125 games (110 starts).

His best year as a player would come in a 2007 season that helped him earn his first and only Pro Bowl and AP First-Team All-Pro selections. Vrabel finished that season with a career-high 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 quarterback hits.

Vrabel would spend the final two seasons with the Chiefs before retiring in 2011. He finished his career with 57.0 sacks, 11 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and 41 passes defensed in 206 games.

4. Catching TD passes

In addition to sacking quarterbacks, Vrabel also found his way into the endzone on multiple occasions during his NFL career.

Lining up as a tight end and extra blocker, he made 10 receptions in his career — all going for touchdowns.

Vrabel's first came in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII, a one-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady that would give the Patriots the lead.

He would go on to catch another touchdown pass in the Super Bowl the following year and eight with the Patriots in total, with his final two coming during his years in Kansas City.

5. Ohio State Hall of Fame

Before he would go on and win Super Bowls as a player, Vrabel made his mark at Ohio State and in the Big Ten Conference.

He was a force along the defensive line for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996 accumulating 36 career sacks and 66 tackles for loss, both school records.

In 1995 and 1996, Vrabel would earn back-to-back All-America honors as well as become the first player to win Big Ten Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year honors on two occasions