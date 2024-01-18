Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Mike Vrabel

Jan 18, 2024 at 03:55 PM
The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Mike Vrabel for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Vrabel:

1. Former Titans HC

Vrabel was most recently Titans head coach from 2018 to 2023.

In his six seasons with Tennessee, he helped lead them to two division titles and three playoff appearances.

Under Vrabel the Titans were able to go on a run to the AFC Championship game during his second season in 2019, where they upset the AFC's No. 1 and No. 3 seeds.

The group would then finish with double digit win seasons the following two seasons after their deep playoff run, including grabbing the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021.

Vrabel would finish his time with the Titans with a 56-48 combined record in the regular season and playoffs.

2. Coaching experience

Prior to taking over as the head coach in Tennessee, Vrabel's other coaching stop in the NFL was with a fellow AFC South team.

He joined the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and would serve in that position until 2017 when he was named their defensive coordinator.

Before Houston, Vrabel spent some time coaching at his alma mater Ohio State.

His first coaching job following his playing career was as the Buckeyes' linebackers coach in 2011 before eventually becoming their defensive line coach from 2012 to 2013.

3. 1997 NFL Draft pick

Vrabel also had a lengthy career on the gridiron before becoming a coach.

He was a third-round pick (No. 91 overall) by the Steelers in the 1997 NFL Draft and played 51 games in the first four seasons of his career.

Vrabel would move on to the Patriots in 2001, where he became a key defensive player during their early Super Bowl runs of the 2000s. In his eight seasons with New England, Vrabel would win three Super Bowls and play in 125 games (110 starts).

His best year as a player would come in a 2007 season that helped him earn his first and only Pro Bowl and AP First-Team All-Pro selections. Vrabel finished that season with a career-high 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 quarterback hits.

Vrabel would spend the final two seasons with the Chiefs before retiring in 2011. He finished his career with 57.0 sacks, 11 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and 41 passes defensed in 206 games.

4. Catching TD passes

In addition to sacking quarterbacks, Vrabel also found his way into the endzone on multiple occasions during his NFL career.

Lining up as a tight end and extra blocker, he made 10 receptions in his career — all going for touchdowns.

Vrabel's first came in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII, a one-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady that would give the Patriots the lead.

He would go on to catch another touchdown pass in the Super Bowl the following year and eight with the Patriots in total, with his final two coming during his years in Kansas City.

5. Ohio State Hall of Fame

Before he would go on and win Super Bowls as a player, Vrabel made his mark at Ohio State and in the Big Ten Conference.

He was a force along the defensive line for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996 accumulating 36 career sacks and 66 tackles for loss, both school records.

In 1995 and 1996, Vrabel would earn back-to-back All-America honors as well as become the first player to win Big Ten Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year honors on two occasions

Vrabel would later be inducted into The Ohio State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

