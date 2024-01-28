What Jim Harbaugh Said About His 1st Meeting With Justin Herbert

New Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh can't wait to get started with the Bolts.

Harbaugh joined the NFL on CBS pregame crew live from the AFC Championship in Baltimore and spoke for the first time about his move to the Chargers.

The Bolts Head Coach told CBS it was a tough decision, but the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl was the biggest reason for his return to the NFL.

"I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too," Harbaugh said. "There's no Lombardi Trophy in college football.

"I got so many sands left in the hourglass and I want to take a crack at that," Harbaugh added. "There's nowhere better to do it than with the Los Angeles Chargers. Susie Spanos, Dean Spanos, Ed McGuire, John Spanos and this great quarterback."

He also added that he's met a couple of the Bolts stars, including quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James, Jr. and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

But his reaction to meeting the franchise quarterback? A bit starstruck.

"I have [met Herbert]," Harbaugh said. "I met him and Derwin James, pro's pros these guys, Keenan Allen.

"But I was a little starstruck meeting Justin," Harbaugh added.

And when asked what culture he wants to bring to Los Angeles, Harbaugh's message is clear — the end goal is what makes it all worth it.

"I'm probably going to reference this [AFC Championship Game] right here," Harbaugh said. "We work together, we win together and it's worth it. The hard work, the sacrifice, the pressure, all of it.