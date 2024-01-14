GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

3. His NFL start

After his brief playing career was over, Cunningham quickly switched to trying to find a personnel role in football. He reached out to his college coach, Al Groh, who spent time coaching in the NFL.

Groh put Cunningham in contact with then-Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome, who would eventually hire him as a personnel assistant.

He would serve in that role until 2012, where he served as an area scout and was on the staff when the Ravens would go on to win the Super Bowl.

4. Playing career

As previously mentioned, Cunningham was a football player himself — and a good one in the state of Texas.

He won All-State and All-Area honors as an offensive lineman and participated in the 2003 U.S. Army All-American Game.

Cunningham would go on to play college football at Virginia and played five games as a true freshman. He would finish his career with the Cavaliers starting as a guard for his final two seasons and starting 31 games overall.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs following his college career but did not make the final roster prior to the season.

5. Shaped by sports

Cunningham grew up shaped and around sports from an early age.

His father, Louis, worked as a sports agent whose firm represented a variety of NBA stars at the time like Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing and Dominique Wilkins. He would eventually become the vice president of marketing for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and later the athletic director at Alabama A&M.