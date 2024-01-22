GM Search: 5 Things to Know About NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte

The Chargers on Monday confirmed they have interviewed Dawn Aponte for their general manager position.
Here are five things to know about Aponte:
1. Current position
Aponte is currently the Chief Football Administrative Officer for the NFL league office and has over three decades of experience in the NFL.
In her current role, she is responsible for driving Football Operations objectives, facilitating communication and management of the day-to-day operations and assisting in building relationships with all levels — team owners, presidents and executives.
Aponte played a key role in the 2020 NFL season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as a liaison between the Football Operations team and many other internal and external groups of the league.
She also participated in the 2020 NFL Draft, announcing picks virtually during the third day and then again on the NFL Draft Stage in Cleveland in 2021 announcing draft selections during the final five rounds.
2. Time in Miami
Prior to Aponte's time with the NFL league office, she spent sevens seasons in a prominent role with the Miami Dolphins.
After spending 2009 to 2010 as the vice president of football administration for the Cleveland Browns, she became the senior vice president of football operations with Miami in 2010, joining then executive vice president of football operations Bill Parcells.
She would move up to executive vice president of football administration in 2012 and have a big part in overseeing a lot of the day-to-day football business and administrative operations throughout the team along with many other things.
Aponte was responsible for the management and strategic planning of the team's salary cap, negotiating and drafting player contracts and overseeing the football operations budgets as well as serving as the team's liaison on league affairs.
3. Moving up in NY
Aponte's NFL career began while enrolled at the University of Delaware.
She started as a summer intern for the New York Jets in 1991 and held the position until 1993. In 1994, she was hired by the organization full time as a staff accountant.
Aponte would hold the position until 2001, when she moved up to salary cap analyst and pro personnel assistant.
She continued to rise up the ranks to director of football administration for the Jets from 2004 to 2005 and senior director of football administration from 2005 to 2006.
And in 2006, she would leave her position with the Jets to work in the NFL league office as the vice president of labor finance with the NFL Management Council, where she represented all 32 teams in labor related matters and also worked with the teams on Collective Bargaining Agreement, salary cap and player contract matters.
4. Women's Career in Football Forum speaker
When the NFL began their Women's Careers in Football Forum in 2017, and Aponte was one of the speakers to participate in first event.
And over the years Aponte continued to participate and speak at the forum.
The forum educates and connects female candidates currently working in college football roles, as they get to connect with leaders in professional football to provide insight and networking opportunities for their careers in the areas of scouting, coaching and football operations.
It was most recently held in late February 2023 and since the forum began, there have been 26 NFL clubs that have hired past forum participants and over 225 opportunities have emerged for women in all levels of football.
5. New York State Bar member
Aponte also has an extensive education background throughout her career.
She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware in accounting and passed the C.P.A. exam shortly after.
She went on to receive a master's degree in Finance and Management from Wagner College while with the Jets in 1999, then continued on to earn a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School.
Aponte is also a member of the New York State Bar.
