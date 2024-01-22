GM Search: 5 Things to Know About NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte

3. Moving up in NY

Aponte's NFL career began while enrolled at the University of Delaware.

She started as a summer intern for the New York Jets in 1991 and held the position until 1993. In 1994, she was hired by the organization full time as a staff accountant.

Aponte would hold the position until 2001, when she moved up to salary cap analyst and pro personnel assistant.

She continued to rise up the ranks to director of football administration for the Jets from 2004 to 2005 and senior director of football administration from 2005 to 2006.

And in 2006, she would leave her position with the Jets to work in the NFL league office as the vice president of labor finance with the NFL Management Council, where she represented all 32 teams in labor related matters and also worked with the teams on Collective Bargaining Agreement, salary cap and player contract matters.

4. Women's Career in Football Forum speaker

When the NFL began their Women's Careers in Football Forum in 2017, and Aponte was one of the speakers to participate in first event.

And over the years Aponte continued to participate and speak at the forum.

The forum educates and connects female candidates currently working in college football roles, as they get to connect with leaders in professional football to provide insight and networking opportunities for their careers in the areas of scouting, coaching and football operations.

It was most recently held in late February 2023 and since the forum began, there have been 26 NFL clubs that have hired past forum participants and over 225 opportunities have emerged for women in all levels of football.

5. New York State Bar member

Aponte also has an extensive education background throughout her career.

She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware in accounting and passed the C.P.A. exam shortly after.

She went on to receive a master's degree in Finance and Management from Wagner College while with the Jets in 1999, then continued on to earn a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School.