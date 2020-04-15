Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020 05:45 PM

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Virtual Draft Experience & Sweepstakes

Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced that the team will host a virtual draft party for its fans leading into the Thursday, April 23 national television broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft. The "Bolts Draft Room" Virtual Draft Experience presented by Bud Light will be broadcast on AM 570 LA Sports' Petros & Money Show and streamed live on Chargers.com, YouTube and Facebook Live from 3:30 pm PT until the Commissioner officially kicks off the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft at 5:00 pm PT.

Petros Papadakis and Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt 'Money' Smith will serve as co-hosts of the virtual draft experience during their top-rated weekday show, while Chargers' reporters Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood will cut in throughout the broadcast to provide fans with up-to-the-minute news throughout the event. The multiplatform, live virtual party will feature giveaways, expert analysis, exclusive interviews with current Chargers and Chargers Legends and a sweepstakes that includes several tiers of prizes.

Fans wishing to attend the virtual party should register at chargers.com/boltsdraftroom where they will automatically be entered in the sweepstakes. Sweepstakes prizes for registration include:

  • A grand prize package that includes:
  • Video call with the Chargers First Round draft pick
  • Custom new Chargers jersey (jersey being unveiled 4.21.20)
  • Football signed by 2020 Chargers draft class
  • Custom new Chargers jersey (jersey being unveiled 4.21.20)
  • Chargers draft hat signed by 2020 Chargers draft class
  • Two tickets to Chargers first home game at SoFi Stadium
  • Bolts Prize Packs

For more information, including how to register, fans should visit chargers.com/boltsdraftroom

Related Content

Los Angeles Chargers Introduce Updated Bolt Mark and New Logotype; Uniform Unveil Less Than a Month Away
news

Los Angeles Chargers Introduce Updated Bolt Mark and New Logotype; Uniform Unveil Less Than a Month Away

The Los Angeles Chargers today introduced an update to the team's iconic 'Bolt' mark as well as a new logotype in advance of the 2020 season, the team's first in its new SoFi Stadium home.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: PIT 24 - LAC 17]
news

Statement from Los Angeles Chargers Chairman and Owner Dean Spanos

COVID-19 is dominating the news and our thoughts. This is a dynamic situation that requires both diligence and thoughtfulness.
Los Angeles Chargers and iHeartMedia Los Angeles Announce Multi-Year Extension of Broadcast & Media Partnership
news

Los Angeles Chargers and iHeartMedia Los Angeles Announce Multi-Year Extension of Broadcast & Media Partnership

New for 2020, Chargers games will move to the FM dial and air on iHeartMedia's ALT 98.7.
2019 Season in Review
news

2019 Season in Review

Philip Rivers to Enter Free Agency
news

Philip Rivers to Enter Free Agency

"There's only one Philip Rivers, and we've been fortunate to call him our QB1 for the better part of two decades. We cannot thank Philip enough for giving it his all on every single down and for the memories he created that will last a lifetime." 
Los Angeles Chargers and CBS 2 Announce Multi-Year Broadcast & Media Partnership
news

Los Angeles Chargers and CBS 2 Announce Multi-Year Broadcast & Media Partnership

The Los Angeles Chargers and CBS 2 Los Angeles today announced a multi-year broadcast partnership that makes CBS 2 the Official Preseason Television Home of the Los Angeles Chargers as well as a year-round media partner.
Los Angeles Chargers Announce Changes, Additions to Coaching Staff
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Changes, Additions to Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced multiple changes and additions to the team's coaching staff for the upcoming 2020 season.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
news

Chargers Icon Antonio Gates Announces Retirement Following Hall of Fame Career 

NFL's all-time leader in touchdowns by a tight end will join Chargers' front office as Legends Ambassador.
Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen Earn Pro Bowl Starting Nods
news

Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen Earn Pro Bowl Starting Nods

Additionally, Melvin Ingram was named a first alternate at defensive end and Derek Watt garnered first alternate on special teams and second alternate at fullback.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 20 - LAC 13]
news

Travis Benjamin Placed on Injured Reserve 

Chargers bring back DT T.Y. McGill.
#89 WR Jason Moore
news

Chargers Promote Jason Moore to Active Roster 

Andre Patton downgraded to doubtful.

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising