Los Angeles Chargers Announce Virtual Draft Experience & Sweepstakes

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced that the team will host a virtual draft party for its fans leading into the Thursday, April 23 national television broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft. The "Bolts Draft Room" Virtual Draft Experience presented by Bud Light will be broadcast on AM 570 LA Sports' Petros & Money Show and streamed live on Chargers.com, YouTube and Facebook Live from 3:30 pm PT until the Commissioner officially kicks off the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft at 5:00 pm PT.

Petros Papadakis and Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt 'Money' Smith will serve as co-hosts of the virtual draft experience during their top-rated weekday show, while Chargers' reporters Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood will cut in throughout the broadcast to provide fans with up-to-the-minute news throughout the event. The multiplatform, live virtual party will feature giveaways, expert analysis, exclusive interviews with current Chargers and Chargers Legends and a sweepstakes that includes several tiers of prizes.

Fans wishing to attend the virtual party should register at chargers.com/boltsdraftroom where they will automatically be entered in the sweepstakes. Sweepstakes prizes for registration include:

A grand prize package that includes:

Video call with the Chargers First Round draft pick

Custom new Chargers jersey (jersey being unveiled 4.21.20)

Football signed by 2020 Chargers draft class

Chargers draft hat signed by 2020 Chargers draft class

Two tickets to Chargers first home game at SoFi Stadium

Bolts Prize Packs