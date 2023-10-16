LA Chargers name Corey Norkin Chief Partnerships Officer

Norkin, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for the Los Angeles Dodgers, will begin overseeing corporate partnership sales for the Chargers in November

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hire of Corey Norkin as Chief Partnership Officer. Norkin, currently Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for the Los Angeles Dodgers, will officially join the Chargers in November.

With the Chargers, Norkin will be responsible for growing future sponsorship opportunities and selling assets surrounding the team's new El Segundo training facility set to open in Spring 2024, industry-leading content across multiple platforms and SoFi Stadium, including gameday hospitality.

In four years as an executive with the Dodgers, Norkin helped lead the clubs' efforts on all aspects of partnerships including business development, partner retention, activation and marketing solutions. Norkin also worked closely with Dodger broadcast partners iHeart and Univision to maximize audio revenue and MLBAM to create dynamic partner content integrations.