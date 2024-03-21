5 Takeaways: Joe Hortiz on Bolts Salary Cap Crunch, Trading Keenan Allen

Joe Hortiz met with reporters for 30 minutes in a roundtable session Thursday afternoon at Hoag Performance Center.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers General Manager:

1. Navigating the salary cap

Hortiz knew the salary cap situation he was walking into when he took the this job almost two months ago.

The Bolts were way over the 2024 salary cap, even when that number came in at a surprising $255.4 million.

And with four veterans players — Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Mike Williams — all accounting for significantly high cap hits, Hortiz knew the odds are keeping all four were slim.

"We had four great players with great contracts in terms of great volume, great money," Hortiz said. "We had to address that and we approached it in the sense of we respect all four players, value all four players and know that all four players can help us win.

"But the reality of it is, given the cap and the situation that we're in the likelihood of all four players coming back and us being able to build depth and a complete team, that wasn't a realistic end result," Hortiz continued. "We were going to have to make moves and we weren't locked in to any two players throughout the process.

"Work with them and their representation and see if we can come to some deals and to keep the roster as tight as we can, keep as much talent as we can while also being able to build depth and think about the future success of this roster," Hortiz added.

Hortiz said the general thought was that the Bolts could end up keeping two of those four players with the hope of keeping three of them.

The final number ended up being two as Bosa and Mack restructured their contracts while Allen was traded and Williams was released.

We'll get into those specific moves below, but the main portion of Hortiz's availability was him mapping out his vision for the Chargers for both the 2024 season and beyond.

The goal, Hortiz said, is to field a strong roster from one to 53 each season. Having too many bloated contracts makes that difficult.

"You can keep punting money but then you hurt your depth, you hurt your depth for signing quality depth pieces," Hortiz said. "And you hurt your flexibility going forward. Our goal is to be as flexible as we can every year. We've got a quarterback that makes a lot of money and that's why you have to be cap conscious.

"It's fun to go all in one year … I'd like to be all in every year," Hortiz added. "I want to have a chance to compete for Super Bowls every year."

Hortiz said Thursday that he was in constant communication with the four players' representation the past few weeks.

And if it seemed like the Bolts went down to the wire in terms of their decision making, that's because an almost entirely new coaching staff needed time to evaluate the current roster.

Throw in possible trade dialogue with other teams and that's why the Chargers made a flurry of moves over a three-day span last week.

"You need the coaches to come in and assess the roster as it is and get to know what they want and value the players," Hortiz said. "We were able to do that and once we kind of assessed what they wanted, who fits, what types of players beyond our roster that they'd be interested in, you start having discussions with the players.

"All that happened and the representation, we started talking to them before the Combine and teams inquired about all four players in different levels before the Combine. Those conversations continued but 31 other teams were out there watching us to see which players we were going to part ways with because they understood what we were doing," Hortiz continued. "We had a cap number we had to get to, so there's patience on their side, there's patience on the players we're discussing and they're not in a rush to get anything done because they're kind of watching what we do too.

"So we're having dialogue, moves happen when they happen and the deals happen when they happen. It's not like they start that day and it happens, especially a restructure," Hortiz added. "That's a conversation that is an ongoing conversation. You try multiple avenues to go down and you find the one that works or maybe not works."

In the end, Hortiz made moves that didn't mean all four players were gone while also giving the Chargers ample cap space for 2024 and in future years.

"You don't want to push too much money into the following year," Hortiz said. "It's like your credit card, you max this credit card, you got another one. You max this one, well I need to pay this one and you can't write a credit check, those checks you get when you get a credit card, and pay that one off.