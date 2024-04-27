5 Things to Know About New Chargers RB Kimani Vidal

The Chargers added to their running back room with the selection of Kimani Vidal in the sixth round (No. 181 overall) on Saturday.
Here are five things to know about the Troy running back:
1. Troy all-time great
The Bolts are adding an all-time great from Troy University.
A three-year starter for the school, Vidal set new heights at the running back position over his four seasons in the backfield.
Vidal finished his Troy career setting the all-time (4,010), single-season (1,661) and single-game (248) rushing records.
He was a workhorse over his time at the university, adding 34 total touchdowns over his four years.
2. Conference Player of the Year
Vidal put up quite the final season at Troy.
The running back rushed for a single-season school record 1,661 yards on 297 carries, finishing the year with the second-most rushing yards in the country.
He also topped the 100-yard mark seven times (also a school record) and rushed for 200-plus yards three times in 2023 in addition to scoring 14 rushing touchdowns. His 47 rushes of 10 or more yards also topped the nation.
At 5-foot-8 and 213 pounds he wasn't the biggest running back, but he still forced 94 missed tackles forced in 2023, good for second-most in college football.
Vidal crushed his senior season, earning Third-Team All-American honors and winning the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year award.
And in his second-to-last game with Troy, he became first player in FBS championship game history with five rushing touchdowns in their Sun Belt Conference Championship win.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 181 in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, running back, Kimani Vidal from Troy University.
3. Physical style of play
Vidal's impressive numbers go deeper than just the counting stats.
As Troy's workhorse back, Vidal finished tied for third in the country with a Pro Football Focus rushing grade (93.2) among players with at least 200 carries last season.
And 1,056 of those rushing yards came after contact, as his physical approach to the game has helped him churn out those extra yards.
4. Georgia state champion
Growing up in Atlanta, Vidal attended Marietta High School on his way to Troy.
The school struggled in his first three years at Marietta, but it all changed in his senior year.
Vidal led Marietta to a 13-2 record and a 2019 7A state championship win, the school's first state title since 1967. He earned MVP honors after a big performance in the championship game.
He was able to cap off a big year on top and finished his senior season with 1,589 rushing yards (6.8 average) and 24 touchdowns.
5. Great-nephew of sports legend
Vidal got some advice and guidance from one of the greatest to ever play the sport of baseball growing up.
He is the great-nephew of MLB Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who played 23 seasons in the big leagues and is one of the game's greatest players.
Aaron broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record in 1974.