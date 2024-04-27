5 Things to Know About New Chargers RB Kimani Vidal

The Chargers added to their running back room with the selection of Kimani Vidal in the sixth round (No. 181 overall) on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about the Troy running back:

1. Troy all-time great

The Bolts are adding an all-time great from Troy University.

A three-year starter for the school, Vidal set new heights at the running back position over his four seasons in the backfield.

Vidal finished his Troy career setting the all-time (4,010), single-season (1,661) and single-game (248) rushing records.

He was a workhorse over his time at the university, adding 34 total touchdowns over his four years.

2. Conference Player of the Year

Vidal put up quite the final season at Troy.

The running back rushed for a single-season school record 1,661 yards on 297 carries, finishing the year with the second-most rushing yards in the country.

He also topped the 100-yard mark seven times (also a school record) and rushed for 200-plus yards three times in 2023 in addition to scoring 14 rushing touchdowns. His 47 rushes of 10 or more yards also topped the nation.

At 5-foot-8 and 213 pounds he wasn't the biggest running back, but he still forced 94 missed tackles forced in 2023, good for second-most in college football.

Vidal crushed his senior season, earning Third-Team All-American honors and winning the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year award.