Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack today was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the fourth Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

Mack led all NFL players in Week 4 with a franchise-record six sacks — including a pair of strip-sacks, which tied a team record. It marked the first six-sack performance by any defender in the NFL since 2017 and just the sixth since sacks began being tracked in 1982. Mack added 10 tackles (eight solo), five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a pass defensed, making him the only player in the last 20 seasons to register four quarterback hits and double-digit tackles in the same game.

Along with his five-sack performance in 2015, Mack joined Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas as the only players with multiple games of at least five sacks since the stat began being tracked in 1982. Mack's six sacks and two strip-sacks this season are tied for league highs, and he is the only player in 2023 to total at least 15 tackles, four sacks and two passes defensed.