Khalil Mack Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Chargers Communications
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack today was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the fourth Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

Mack led all NFL players in Week 4 with a franchise-record six sacks — including a pair of strip-sacks, which tied a team record. It marked the first six-sack performance by any defender in the NFL since 2017 and just the sixth since sacks began being tracked in 1982. Mack added 10 tackles (eight solo), five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a pass defensed, making him the only player in the last 20 seasons to register four quarterback hits and double-digit tackles in the same game.

Along with his five-sack performance in 2015, Mack joined Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas as the only players with multiple games of at least five sacks since the stat began being tracked in 1982. Mack's six sacks and two strip-sacks this season are tied for league highs, and he is the only player in 2023 to total at least 15 tackles, four sacks and two passes defensed.

Mack is the first Chargers defender recognized with the weekly accolade since 2020 and is the 25th different Bolts defender to win the award. He was previously named AFC Defensive Player of the Week three times (2016 Week 12, 2016 Week 9 and 2015 Week 14). Mack was also twice recognized as Defensive Player of the Month (NFC in September 2018, AFC in November 2016).

Scenes from Khalil Mack's Player of the Week Performance Against the Raiders

Check out the best photos from Khalil Mack's franchise-record six sack performance against the Raiders that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 4 of the 2023 season. The effort included a pair of strip-sacks, which tied a team record and also marked the first six-sack performance by any defender in the NFL since 2017 and just the sixth since sacks began being tracked in 1982.

